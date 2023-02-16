Alejandro Moreno thinks Frenkie de Jong's ambition is to continue his career with Barcelona and believes he has no desire to join Manchester United. (1:45)

Barcelona forward Raphinha apologised for his angry reaction to being taken off in his side's 2-2 Europa League draw against Manchester United on Thursday.

Raphinha was withdrawn just after scoring his side's late equaliser and showed his frustration with the decision as he left the pitch to take his place on the bench. Teammate Jordi Alba had to calm him down.

- Dawson: Barca, Man United put on sensational show

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"I want to apologise to everyone publicly," the Brazil international told Movistar after the match at Camp Nou. "To the coach, to Ferran [Torres, who replaced him] and to all the fans.

"We are so desperate to play and help that you lose control in some moments and this can end up happening. We are all human. I made a mistake and I am sorry."

Despite the draw, the LaLiga leaders did get two bits of bad news in the match. Pedri limped off in the 41st minute with a right thigh injury and Gavi was shown a yellow card in the second half, meaning he will miss the second leg at Old Trafford next Thursday.

As for Raphinha, Barca coach Xavi said he had no problem with the Brazil international's behaviour. In fact, he said he viewed it as a positive, adding that he would even accept his players insulting him in the heat of the action.

"I perfectly understand [his anger], it happened to me to in my career as well, but I [make decisions] for the good of the team, not to single anyone out," Xavi said in a news conference.

"He's come to apologise just now, but he didn't have to. That's the attitude to have. I don't see it as a negative, I see it as a positive. The players can even insult me if they want, seriously!"

With Ousmane Dembele injured, Raphinha once again started on the right of Barca's attack and it was his cross that caught everyone out to earn Barca a draw.

Barcelona midfielder Raphinha scored a goal in his team's Europa League draw with Man United. Getty Images

Raphinha has now scored three goals in four games since Dembele went off against Girona and has also contributed two assists in that time.

Barca had taken the lead at the start of what proved an enthralling second half when Marcos Alonso headed in Raphinha's corner.

Marcus Rashford drew United level soon after and the England forward's cross then led to Jules Kounde turning into his own net as the English side went ahead.

Xavi fumed that a "crystal clear" penalty was not given in his side's favour for a Fred handball after Raphinha's leveller, but he was left relatively happy with the result in the end.

"It was a really even game against a top team," he added. "They are well coached, very physical and compete really well. We dominated many phases of the match; there were chances for both teams.

"We felt we could have got the winning goal. I said on Wednesday it will be decided at Old Trafford and that will be the case.

"I am relatively satisfied. We don't like drawing, but we competed against one of the best teams right now in Europe."

The second leg takes place next Thursday in England with the winners progressing to the last 16. Before then, Barca turn their attention back to LaLiga when they host Cadiz on Sunday.