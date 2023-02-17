Mark Ogden and Janusz Michallik give their opinions on an enthralling 2-2 draw between Manchester United and Barcelona at the Nou Camp. (1:51)

Barcelona have suffered a setback with youngsters Pedri and Gavi set to miss the Europa League return leg at Manchester United.

Gavi will be suspended for the trip to Old Trafford while Barcelona confirmed Pedri is facing a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury suffered in their 2-2 draw against United in Thursday's Europa League round-of-32 first-leg tie.

Pedri limped off in the first half after an injury to his right hamstring and sources have told ESPN the Spain international is facing around a month on the sidelines.

Sources added the target is for Pedri to play El Clasico on March 19 but the club understand things could change depending on the severity of the injury.

"It's a very significant loss but we'll try not to let it show," Barca coach Xavi told his postmatch news conference after the game.

"We have alternatives such as Frenkie [de Jong], Sergi [Roberto] and Pablo [Torre]."