Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said the door will always be open for Lionel Messi to return to Camp Nou following renewed speculation about the forward's future.

Messi, 35, is out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and reports in Spain this week claimed his father, Jorge, met with Barca president Joan Laporta recently.

The meeting is said to have mainly been related to arranging a potential homage for Messi following his departure from Barca in 2021, but also served to touch base on the Argentina international's plans beyond the summer.

"This is his home and the door is always open," Xavi said in a news conference before Thursday's Europa League game against Manchester United when asked about the rumoured meeting.

"[Messi] is a friend and we are in permanent contact. It depends on what he wants for his future and how the club see it. He is the best player in the world and the best ever. He would always fit [the team]."

Sources have told ESPN that PSG remain keen to extend Messi's contract, while he has also reportedly drawn interest from Inter Miami CF and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Change could also be afoot at Barca's opponents this week, with United put up for sale by the Glazer family, who value the club at around €6 billion.

One of the bidders for the Premier League side is Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank and someone who Xavi knows from his time in Qatar.

"I know him well because I worked in Qatar for six years," Xavi said. "He is a very good person, with responsibilities, serious. He is a good option [for United]."

United and Barca meet at Old Trafford for a place in the round of 16 of the Europa League on Thursday. Following a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou last week, the tie remains wide open.

"United are one of best teams in Europe and are showing that in terms of competitiveness, performances and results," Xavi added. "This is the best United in recent years. They are back; they are even competing for the Premier League. It's the perfect setting to show that Barca can compete against a big European team.

"I will tell the players: 'The pressure is on me, go out there and enjoy this stage.' I would give anything to play again at Old Trafford on a big European night with a special atmosphere."

Barca sit eight points clear at the top of LaLiga but their early elimination from the Champions League in each of the last two seasons has held back the euphoria for now.

"We will see on Thursday if we have changed in respect to [past European failures]," Xavi said. "This year we are in the Europa League, so we have not been at the level required in the Champions League.

"We cannot say we are back. This is a massive test and where we have to prove ourselves is on the pitch."

Barca will be missing three key players for the game. Ousmane Dembele and Pedri are both injured, while Gavi will serve a one-game suspension.

"I would highlight the loss of Dembele," Xavi states. "He is key for us, he's someone who can make the difference. Pedri brings order and Gavi, with his intensity, would be perfect for a game like this.

"But we are here to compete. The absences can't be an excuse. I think we have the team to win and go through."