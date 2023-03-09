Real Madrid fall further behind Barcelona after a goalless draw at Betis in LaLiga. (1:56)

Ousmane Dembele will miss Barcelona's El Clasico clash with Real Madrid in LaLiga on March 19, sources have told ESPN, as the winger continues his recovery from a thigh injury.

Dembele was hurt in Barca's 1-0 win at Girona on Jan. 28, and was initially expected to be unavailable for between three and four weeks.

Sources told ESPN that Dembele is progressing well and has not suffered an injury setback, but club medical staff wanted to take a conservative approach to ensure that he would be fit for the final stretch of the season.

Star forward Robert Lewandowski and midfielder Pedri are both expected to be available for the Clasico, sources said, and are now in the final stages of their recovery processes.

Madrid's Karim Benzema -- who has struggled with a series of muscular injuries this season -- did not train on Thursday, while defenders Ferland Mendy and David Alaba are also injured.

Barca are top of LaLiga, nine points clear ahead of Madrid, and have the advantage in their Copa del Rey semifinal after beating Madrid 1-0 in the first leg at the Bernabeu last week.

Ousmane Dembele's return from injury is being treated with caution by Barcelona. David Ramos/Getty Images

Dembele has been an important player for Barcelona this season, scoring eight goals in all competitions and contributing seven assists.

His first years as a Barca player -- after joining in a €105 million deal from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 -- were marred by frequent injury problems, but Dembele's fitness record has improved since Xavi took over as coach in 2021.

His absence has coincided with Barca being eliminated from the Europa League by Manchester United, losing the second leg 2-1 at Old Trafford on Feb. 23, while they have own five out of six matches in LaLiga.

Barca travel to San Mames to face Athletic Club on Sunday, before the Clasico with Madrid at Camp Nou the following weekend.