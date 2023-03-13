A court has reversed its decision to allow Gavi to be registered as a first-team player at Barcelona because the Catalan club filed their lawsuit late, LaLiga said on Monday.

Gavi, 18, signed a new contract at Camp Nou in September until 2026 but the Spanish top-flight did not clear the deal because Barca were in excess of their spending limit.

Barca filed a lawsuit against that decision and, on Jan. 31, a court ordered LaLiga to accept Gavi's registration, with his previous terms due to expire this summer.

The ruling said that a failure to do so "would imply the player's free agency and therefore cause serious, irreparable damage to Barca."

However, LaLiga said that judgement has now been overturned because Barca missed a deadline, invalidating Gavi's new contract.

Gavi signed a new contract in September which runs until 2026. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

"LaLiga received a notification from the 10th Commercial Court of Barcelona informing of the lifting of the precautionary measures agreed in the Gavi case," LaLiga said in a statement on Monday. "The reason being Barcelona's failure to comply with the deadlines set for the filing of the main lawsuit."

Sources told ESPN the club "did not miss any deadlines" and that the decision has been taken by a "lawyer from the administration of justice, so is not final and [Gavi's registration] will not be reversed until it is final."

In the worst case scenario, Gavi could technically become a free agent in the summer if there is not a resolution before then, although sources at Barca have told ESPN they do not expect that to happen.

Even if he loses his first-team registration, the Spain international will still be able to play for Barca this season under his previous enrolment as a youth-team player.

The Catalan club have work to do to ensure his deal will be registered for next season, though. They are also yet to inscribe Ronald Araujo's new terms, which were agreed in April 2022.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has said they need to cut almost €200 million from their annual spending ahead of the 2023-24 season, adding they will not be able to afford any signings this summer.

Barca president Joan Laporta, meanwhile, has said the club will work hard to strengthen and are targeting a right-back and a forward.