Barcelona midfielder Pedri will miss Sunday's LaLiga Clasico against Real Madrid with a hamstring problem.

Sources have told ESPN that despite the Spain international training with his teammates on Friday, he is not fit for the big game at the Camp Nou.

Pedri has been out of action since sustaining the injury on his right leg in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the Europa League clash on Feb. 16.

Barca coach Xavi was hopeful of having Pedri available but after Friday's session, the player did not feel ready and he will not be rushed back.

Pedri will also sit out Spain's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Scotland.

Barcelona's Pedri has been sidelined for the last month after suffering an injury against Manchester United. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barca head into Sunday's league game nine points clear of eternal rivals Real Madrid with 13 games remaining.

Barca president Joan Laporta issued a rallying cry ahead of the game after the Catalan outfit endured a difficult week, with a Spanish court opening an investigation into allegations of corruption by Barcelona.

Prosecutors filed charges against Barca last week following the revelation of payments made by the club to the former vice president of the Spanish refereeing committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

Laporta posted a video on the club's social media channels on Friday and said: "Hello culers (Barca fans), this Sunday we have a great game. Come to cheer on the team more than ever. We have a great opportunity to get closer to the objective, which is to win the league.

"The campaign we are suffering is no coincidence and its objective is to destabilize in the short term to the team and in the medium term to control and stay with Barça. I will have time to explain who, why and how they want to orchestrate this campaign.

"Have no doubt that we will defend ourselves. And not only that, we will also attack. But now we have to focus on encouraging our players because their first goal is to destabilize the team and we have to encourage our coaches and players to win the game.

"I think we should not be focused on other aspects that divert the attention of our players. Come cheer more than ever. Let's encourage Barça because we love Barca."

Information from ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens was used in this report.