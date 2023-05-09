Gab & Juls debate how Man City will look to stop Vinicius Jr. in their Champions League semifinal vs. Real Madrid. (1:59)

The wheels are in motion for Barcelona and Real Madrid to play a preseason friendly at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas this summer, sources told ESPN.

The final details for what will be the third Clasico to be played in the United States are still being arranged, but the match is expected to take place on July 29.

Barca and Madrid's first meeting in the U.S. was in Miami in 2017. The Catalan side won 3-2 in what became Neymar's last game for the club.

They played each other again last summer, this time in Las Vegas, with Raphinha's goal helping Barca to a 1-0 win at Allegiant Stadium.

Neither club has officially announced their schedule for preseason yet, but the Clasico in Dallas will be one of several games they both play in the States.

Both Spanish teams are keen to continue their growth in North America and have frequently chosen the U.S. to host their summer tours.

In addition to last summer's Clasico, Barca also played in Miami, Dallas and New York against Inter Miami, Juventus and the New York Red Bulls, while Madrid faced Club America in San Francisco and Juventus in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Barca have also announced that they will travel to Japan at the end of the LaLiga season for a friendly against a Vissel Kobe side featuring Andres Iniesta in Tokyo.

In another attempt to raise money and reach new markets, the Blaugrana have added a postseason game to their calendar in recent years, with this summer's trip to Japan following last year's game in Australia against an A-League All-Star team.

Xavi Hernandez's side will likely face Vissel Kobe on the back of their first league title since 2019. If they win at Espanyol this weekend, they will be crowned champions with four games to go.