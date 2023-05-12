The Real Madrid manager speaks ahead of the LaLiga home clash vs. Getafe regarding whether he'll give star players a rest before the second leg of the UCL semifinal vs. Manchester City. (0:27)

A matchup between LaLiga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid in Texas highlights plans for a six-team summer tour of the U.S, also involving Arsenal, Juventus, Manchester United and AC Milan, announced Friday.

The matches, dubbed the Soccer Champions Tour, will be comprised of eight games beginning July 22 and ending Aug. 2, and will take place in the markets of Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Francisco.

ESPN reported earlier this week on plans for a Clasico matchup July 29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with both Barcelona and Madrid keen to continue their growth in North America.

Investment firm Sixth Street is backing the tour in conjunction with Legends -- a global sports and live venue experience business in which Sixth Street has a majority stake -- along with global entertainment company AEG, owner of MLS side the LA Galaxy.

"We are proud to be partnering with the world's most storied clubs, which have the world's strongest and most passionate supporters, to provide this rare opportunity for American fans to experience the game at the highest level," said Alan Waxman, Co-Founder and CEO at Sixth Street.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 when the teams met in Las Vegas in the summer of 2022. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

As well as the Clasico, Madrid will also take on Manchester United in Houston on July 26 and Barcelona will face Arsenal at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Among the other highlights, Italian Serie A rivals Milan and Juventus will meet July 27 at the LA Galaxy's home of Dignity Health Sports Park.

Added Shervin Mirhashemi, CEO of Legends: "Legends is proud to bring fans of the beautiful game this unforgettable experience this summer and deliver a fan experience that will match the world-class soccer on the pitch. We can't wait to see stadiums filled across the United States with fans cheering on some of the best clubs in the world as they compete in the Soccer Champions Tour."

AEG senior vice president of soccer and business operation and business development Tom Braun said: "Every matchup in this series is of the highest caliber and we're thrilled that American soccer fans will have the opportunity to see these epic games featuring legendary teams live and in person."

Waxman added that the plan is to expand the tour next summer to include women's club teams, as well as youth teams at a later point and "evolve the series into a format with real games of consequence."

Sixth Street has been making considerable investments in soccer in recent years, including a 30% equity stake in the stadium operations of Real Madrid and 25% of Barcelona's LaLiga television rights. The firm recently acquired an expansion team in the National Women's Soccer League, to be based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Several of the teams involved in Friday's announcement have already announced additional matches in the U.S. this summer, including Manchester United taking on Wrexham in San Diego on July 25 and Arsenal facing off with an MLS All-Stars team in Washington, D.C., on July 19.

SOCCER CHAMPIONS TOUR SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 22

FC Barcelona vs. Juventus at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Sunday, July 23

Real Madrid vs. AC Milan at The Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

Wednesday, July 26

Arsenal vs. FC Barcelona at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Wednesday, July 26

Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Thursday, July 27

Juventus vs. AC Milan at Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Saturday, July 29

FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Tuesday, Aug. 1

AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Juventus vs. Real Madrid at Camping World Stadium, Orlando FL