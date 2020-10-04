Barcelona's Patri Guijarro scored the first ever goal in the women's Clasico. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 4-0 on Sunday in a historic first ever women's Clasico in Spain's Primera Iberdrola.

Champions Barca were firm favourites against a Madrid side playing their first competitive match since being officially formed this summer.

Barcelona dominated the first half at Valdebebas and Patri Guijarro scored the fixture's first ever goal with a deflected shot after 18 minutes.

Madrid's Asllani had a goal ruled out for a foul, before Barca doubled their lead in the second half with keeper Misa's own goal after a run from winger Caroline Graham Hansen.

Netherlands international Lieke Martins grabbed a third before Barca captain Alexia Putellas scored a fourth to see Barca begin the 2020-21 season with a comfortable win.

Real Madrid's absence from women's football had been notable, until their announcement in June 2019 of the decision to absorb the Madrid-based CD Tacon, who had just achieved promotion to Spain's top flight.

Tacon trained and played at Madrid's Valdebebas training ground last season, being beaten 9-1 and 6-0 by Barcelona in the league, before the completion of the merger in July this year.

Madrid brought in nine signings this summer in an attempt to improve a Tacon team that finished tenth in a season that was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

By contrast, Barca have finished in the league's top two for the last nine seasons and were the first Spanish team to reach the UEFA Women's Champions League final, beaten by Lyon in 2019.