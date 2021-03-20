Lieke Martens celebrates after scoring Barcelona's fourth goal against Rayo Vallecano. Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona won their 20th game in a row on Saturday, thrashing Rayo Vallecano 4-0 away from home to continue their record-breaking run in the Primera Division de la Liga de Futbol Femenino.

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and Asisat Oshoala struck in the first half while Kheira Hamraoui and Lieke Martens completed the rout after the break.

Barca broke the previous record of 14 straight wins in the Spanish women's league last month and their 20th consecutive victory meant they increased their lead at the top over nearest challengers Levante to 12 points, with two games in hand.

They have scored a remarkable 99 goals in their 20 matches, conceding only three times.

The Catalans were crowned champions last season after winning 19 of their 21 games while remaining unbeaten, before the season was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.