Antoine Griezmann's brother and father have hit out at Barcelona coach Quique Setien on social media after the France international was only introduced as a stoppage-time substitute against Atletico Madrid.

The striker who joined from Atletico Madrid for €120 last summer, has been left on the bench three times in the last four games. He only appeared against his former club Atletico on Tuesday in the 90th minute.

During the match that finished 2-2, Griezmann's brother, Theo, tweeted: "I feel like crying, seriously" and then added "two minutes..." in reference to the amount of time his brother played."

Setien said after the game that he did not need to apologise to Griezmann and that bringing in the France international earlier would have risked "destabilising" the team.

Griezmann's father, Alain, wrote on Instagram in reference to Setien: "In order to apologise you first need the the keys of the lorry and that is not the case, because he is simply a passenger."

Both Theo and Alain deleted the messages soon after.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was asked after the game what he thought about Griezmann coming on in stoppage time and he answered: "I'm without words."

Griezmann has scored 14 goals and set up four more in 43 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona but has fallen out of favour in recent weeks. Barcelona have drawn three of their last four league games and Tuesday's result piled further pressure on Setien.

Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde only in January and reports claim that the players and the board of directors are losing confidence in him already.

Griezmann trained with the rest of the Barcelona squad on Wednesday in preparation for this weekend's game at Villarreal.