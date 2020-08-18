Steve Nicol says Ronald Koeman is a sensible replacement for Quique Setien as Barcelona's manager. (1:11)

Ronald Koeman is set to become the new Barcelona coach and will count on Lionel Messi as "the pillar" of his new project, club president Josep Bartomeu said on Tuesday.

Bartomeu said in an interview with Barca TV that negotiations with the Dutchman are advanced but that a deal had yet to be signed.

"If there is no change then we will announce Koeman as our next coach, and he will lead this team and these players forward with a different type of project, led by a coach who all Barca fans know," Bartomeu said.

The announcement comes four days after the team's humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Bartomeu also addressed the future of star forward Messi, who cut a frustrated figure in the loss to the Germans.

"Messi wants to end his career at Barca, he has said that many times. I've spoken to Koeman about him and he has told me Messi will be the pillar of his project," Bartomeu said.

"Messi has a contract with Barca until 2021. I speak to him and his father regularly, and they know that we have a solid project, that a new coach is coming and that he will count on him."

Koeman's imminent arrival will be the third phase of a restructuring of the club that began with Quique Setien's sacking on Monday and continued on Tuesday as sporting director Eric Abidal agreed to terminate his contract.

As a player, Koeman helped Barcelona clinch its first European title by scoring an extra-time winner in a final nearly two decades ago, and now the former defender is set to return to try to lift the club from its current crisis.

The 57-year-old Koeman had been in charge of the Dutch national team since 2018 and had a contract that would end after the 2022 World Cup.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.