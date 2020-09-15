New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says everyone at the club is happy to see Lionel Messi stay. (0:58)

Lionel Messi is the world's wealthiest footballer, according to Forbes, after a report into his earnings put him above rival Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi's total earnings this year are $126 million -- $92m from his salary and $34m in endorsements.

Ronaldo comes in second although earnings of $117m will soften the blow for the Juventus forward, as will his status as the most followed soccer player in the world on social media.

Highest-Paid Players 2020 Lionel Messi Barcelona $126m Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus $117m Neymar PSG $96m Kylian Mbappe PSG $42m Mohamed Salah Liverpool $37m Paul Pogba Man United $34m Antoine Griezmann Barcelona $33m Gareth Bale Real Madrid $29m Robert Lewandowski Bayern $28m David De Gea Man United $27m

Neymar comes in third on the Forbes list ($96 million) with his Paris Saint-Germain teammate, 21-year-old Kylian Mbappe, up in fourth spot ($42m).

The Premier League remains the world's richest domestic league but only two of its outfield players feature in the top 10 of the wealth table -- Liverpool's title-winning striker Mohamed Salah in fifth spot ($37m) and Manchester United's midfielder Paul Pogba ($34m) in sixth. Pogba's teammate, keeper David de Gea ($27m) is 10th.

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann was seventh and Real Madrid's Gareth Bale eighth. Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, the only Bundesliga player, is ninth.

Messi reluctantly agreed to stay at Barcelona for another season this month, despite saying in the wake of an 8-2 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich that he wanted out.

He argued that a clause in his contract stating that a €700m buyout fee would need to be met for him to join another club was no longer active and that he could leave on a free transfer -- a situation that would have allowed him to command astronomical wages from the likes of Manchester City.

Messi, 33, is in the final year of his contract so could leave for free next summer. By staying with the Catalan club, Messi is in line for an $83m loyalty bonus so it is likely he will continue to top the money charts.