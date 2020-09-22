ESPN FC's Sid Lowe with the latest on Barcelona's quest to sell Luis Suarez. (1:06)

Luis Suarez's Italian citizenship exam is under investigation from prosecutors amid irregularities, it was announced on Tuesday .

The Barcelona forward, who himself is not under investigation, underwent a citizenship test at the University For Foreigners in Perugia on Sept. 17.

During an investigation into wrongdoing at the university, irregularities with Suarez's test emerged.

A statement from the Perugia Prosecutor's office said it appears information about the test was given to the candidate before the exam, while a final result was attributed before completion.