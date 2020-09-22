        <
        >

          Barcelona forward Suarez's Italian citizenship test under investigation

          play
          Sid Lowe: Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid is gathering momentum (1:06)

          ESPN FC's Sid Lowe with the latest on Barcelona's quest to sell Luis Suarez. (1:06)

          8:30 AM ET
          • Andrew Cesare Richardson

          Luis Suarez's Italian citizenship exam is under investigation from prosecutors amid irregularities, it was announced on Tuesday .

          The Barcelona forward, who himself is not under investigation, underwent a citizenship test at the University For Foreigners in Perugia on Sept. 17.

          - Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

          During an investigation into wrongdoing at the university, irregularities with Suarez's test emerged.

          A statement from the Perugia Prosecutor's office said it appears information about the test was given to the candidate before the exam, while a final result was attributed before completion.