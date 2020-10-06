France national team boss Didier Deschamps has claimed that Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann is unhappy at the club.

Griezmann, 29, endured a difficult debut campaign at Camp Nou last season, only scoring nine goals in 35 La Liga appearances.

The forward has failed to score in Barca's opening three matches this season and Deschamps said he is struggling because he is playing out of position.

"I'm talking to him and I'll see him later. I am sure he is not happy with this situation," Deschamps told a news conference on Monday.

"I don't interfere with the use of my players in other clubs, be it at Barca or anyone else. Antoine is playing on the right there at the moment.

"It's true that Koeman said, and told him, that he did not understand that he was used to playing in a more central position. But Antoine must also adapt.

"For me, he is still more effective when he is in the heart of the game, when he is able to touch the ball a lot. In that position, he has the possibility to come and help in the midfield too.

"He doesn't have the ability to take the ball and beat opponents on the wing like others. He needs to touch the ball a lot and he is smart in his movement."

"We must do what's best, taking into account the different situations at Barca, the system and the players. Antoine never complains, but to give his full potential it's always better when a player is in his best position."

New Barca boss Koeman has preferred to play Griezmann on the wing this season to accommodate Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati.

Griezmann could feature in France's upcoming friendly against Ukraine and UEFA Nations League clash against Portugal this week.