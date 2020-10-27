Josep Maria Bartomeu said Barcelona have agreed to join a new European Super League as part of a 35-minute speech on Tuesday in which he confirmed he was stepping down as the club's president.

Bartomeu said joining the venture would guarantee Barca's financial sustainability moving forward after the club announced earlier this month that their debt had more than doubled to €488 million.

The agreement will have to be ratified by the incoming president and then voted on by the club's members.

"I can announce some extraordinary news," Bartomeu said towards the end of his farewell speech. "[On Monday], the board of directors approved the requirements to participate in a future European Super League, a project promoted by the big clubs in Europe which will guarantee the future financial sustainability of the club.

"We can say with pride that we are the highest valued club in the world. We have achieved that ahead of clubs owned by States and billionaires, all while keeping the club in the hands of the members. And the European Super League guarantees the club will remain in the members' hands."

Bartomeu, 57, did not reveal any details of the proposed Super League nor what it would mean for domestic competitions like Spain's La Liga.

However, his comments come after reports surfaced earlier this month of a breakaway European Premier League tournament, which would effectively replace the Champions League.

Sky News reported that a €5 billion funding package had been put in place for the competition, which would feature 16 or 18 of the biggest clubs, in a league format, and is also supported by Liverpool and Manchester United.

FIFA is reportedly a driving force behind the proposed European League. World football's governing body has already set up an expanded summer Club World Cup which was due to begin in China in 2021 until the coronavirus crisis reshaped the football calendar.