Shaka Hislop comments on Lionel Messi coming off the bench to make a huge impact in Barcelona's 5-2 win over Real Betis. (0:37)

Lionel Messi came off the bench to inspire Barcelona to a 5-2 win against 10-man Real Betis on Saturday as Ronald Koeman's side ended a four-game winless run in La Liga.

Messi set up Antoine Griezmann with an exquisite dummy before scoring from the penalty spot and then netting his sixth goal of the season, but his first from open play, late on.

Barca had taken an early lead through Ousmane Dembele but squandered a host of chances to double their advantage, including a penalty miss from Griezmann. Betis made them pay when Antonio Sanabria equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Koeman brought Messi on at the break and within minutes he'd helped set up Griezmann and converted a penalty after Aissa Mandi was sent off for handling the ball on the line. Betis briefly got back into the game again through Loren Moron but goals from Messi and Pedri wrapped up the three points for Barca.

Positives

Koeman was inundated with questions about Messi's form on Friday, with the suggestion being that the forward is in decline. This performance showed there's nothing to worry about yet. And while it's unlikely Messi will have doubted himself, he will have been relieved to score from open play for the first time this season.