Sid Lowe explains why he was surprised by the personal nature of Lionel Messi's tribute to Diego Maradona. (1:40)

Diego Maradona's eldest son has said he wants to see the No. 10 jersey retired at Barcelona and the other clubs his father played for.

The Argentina legend, who died on Nov. 25 from a heart attack, played for several clubs throughout this career -- most notably Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli.

When asked if all No. 10 jerseys should be retired as suggested by Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas, Diego Maradona Junior told Marca: "In the teams that he [Maradona] played for, I believe so, including Barcelona. Without a doubt."

In 2000, Napoli retired the No. 10 shirt in honour of Maradona, who scored 115 goals in 259 games and helped the Italian club clinch their only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, as well as the UEFA Cup in 1989.

Two years later, FIFA blocked the Argentina Football Association (AFA) from retiring the No. 10 jersey as a tribute to Maradona. That jersey is worn by Lionel Messi, who also dons the same shirt at Barca.

At other clubs where Maradona played, Ivan Rakitic wears that number at Sevilla, Carlos Tevez at Boca, Mauro Formica at Newell's Old Boys and Gabriel Florentin at Argentinos Juniors.

Maradona Jr. also said he was very moved by Messi's tribute to his father following his passing. Messi, a Newell's fan, wore a Newell's No. 10 jersey underneath his Barca shirt in Sunday's game against Osasuna.

After scoring, the Argentina captain took off his Barca jersey to show the Newell's kit.

"It was very touching," the 34-year-old said. "There have been emotional days.

"What Leo did was special, very beautiful. It really touched me. and made me cry, just as Napoli's, Gimnasia's and Boca's [tributes]. I feel very proud of the legacy my father left."