Joan Laporta pledged to do everything within his power to keep Lionel Messi after being sworn in as Barcelona's new president on Wednesday and also told coach Ronald Koeman he has the club's backing.

Laporta, who was previously Barca president between 2003 and 2010, was voted in by club members last weekend but had to secure a €125 million bank guarantee before being inaugurated.

Now in office, one of his first tasks is convincing Messi, who turns 34 in June, to extend his contract, which expires the same month, beyond the end of the season.

Messi, who wanted to leave last summer, voted in last Sunday's election and was seated in front of Laporta as he made his speech at Camp Nou on Wednesday in front of around 300 invitees.

"I will try to convince Leo to stay at the club," Laporta said, turning his attention towards Messi near the end of a 30-minute speech as the rest of the attendees clapped.

"Sorry Leo, but I will do my best, he knows it. We're going to try and convince him to stay because he's the best ever and, forgive me for this Leo, but I love you and Barca loves you, too.

"If this stadium was full, I'm sure you couldn't leave -- another issue caused by this damned pandemic! Whatever his decision, it will be fine, but we're going to try [and keep him]."

Throughout the electoral campaign, Laporta stressed that he was the most likely of the candidates to persuade Messi to stay at Barcelona.

Laporta was the president at the club when Messi broke into the first team and signed his first professional deals and the two have maintained a good relationship since.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City continue to monitor Messi's situation. The Argentine told the previous board, presided over by Josep Maria Bartomeu who Messi has branded a liar, that he wanted to leave last August but he wasn't allowed.