Florian Wirtz is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after tearing his ACL on Sunday during Bayer Leverkusen's match against Cologne in the Bundesliga.

Wirtz, 18, is regarded as one of the best young prospects in Europe but is likely to be out for at least six months after tearing the ACL in his left knee during the first-half of Leverkusen's 1-0 defeat to rivals Cologne. The midfielder appeared to twist his knee after challenging Cologne defender Luca Kilian for the ball.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

"Bayer 04 Leverkusen will have to do without midfielder Florian Wirtz in the long term," a statement said. "The 18-year-old national team player tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the Bundesliga game on Sunday afternoon, March 13.

"This is the diagnosis from an immediate MRI scan. The Werkself will therefore be without Wirtz for several months."

Wirtz has been in brilliant form for Bayer this year, scoring seven goals in the German top flight and chipping in with 10 assists. He has already won four caps for the national team and will be targeting a comeback ahead of the World Cup later this year.

Germany manager Hansi Flick said: "Florian Wirtz is one of the greatest talents that German football has produced in recent years. That's why we were all shocked when we found out about his cruciate ligament rupture.

"I have already phoned him to try and encourage him. He is still young and he will come back strong, I'm sure of it. We wish him all the best and keep our fingers crossed that the healing process goes as optimally as possible."