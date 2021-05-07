Chelsea and Man City are reportedly in the hunt for Robert Lewandowski. Mark Ogden decides which is a better fit! (0:53)

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has called Robert Lewandowski "the world's best striker" and said he can break one of the Bundesliga's oldest scoring records in the final three games of the 2020-21 season.

Bayern could secure their ninth consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday by beating Borussia Monchengladbach at home. They are seven points ahead at the top of the table with three matchdays remaining.

However, eyes will also be on Lewandowski who is on track to break the record of most goals scored in a Bundesliga season.

The record is held by Gerd Muller who scored 40 goals in one season and Lewandowski has 36 for the 2020-21 season.

"Sure, he is naturally also focused on the record," Flick said at a news conference on Friday. "But he knows how we tick, that we want to win first. If we play good football, he's the one to profit most from it."

The 32-year-old, who sources have told ESPN is being courted by Manchester City and Chelsea, only needed 26 appearances to reach this tally.

After Gladbach, he will have an opportunity to break or add to the record when Bayern play SC Freiburg and FC Augsburg.

Lewandowski had been on course to break the record earlier in the season but he suffered an injury when with the Poland national team which ruled him out for all but one match in April.

Hansi Flick has backed Robert Lewandowski to break the scoring record. Photo by FC Bayern - Handout/Getty Images

"He has got enormous quality. We are talking about a world class footballer here. He is unique in the world right now. He has been the best player in the box in the past couple of years. He is always scoring 30 plus goals," Flick added.

"He is incredibly important for the club and this year he has come close to the mark. He is all fired up for the record and we will see after those three games if he has achieved it."

Bayern may not need to wait for their game to win the title as if Borussia Dortmund take all three points off second place RB Leipzig.

Flick kept quiet about his personal future beyond the summer after he announced in April that he would be leaving Bayern after less than two seasons.

The 56-year-old has been linked with a return to the Germany national team, where he worked as an assistant for Joachim Low until 2014.

"Currently, the public focus is on the German Football Association. And there have been talks with the DFB, also with [general manager] Oliver [Bierhoff]. But there have been other talks too," Flick said.

"The future has not been decided yet."