A moment of silence was held before the Mainz vs. RB Leipzig match for Germany legend Gerd Muller, who died at the age of 75. (0:57)

The announcement on Sunday that Germany and Bayern Munich great Gerd Muller had died at the age of 75 was met with tributes from across the soccer world.

Bayern, the club where he won three European Cups, five Bundesliga titles and five DFB-Pokals between 1964 and 1979, broke the news that their former striker had died.

FC Bayern are mourning the passing of Gerd Müller.



The FC Bayern world is standing still today. The club and all its fans are mourning the death of Gerd Müller, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 75. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 15, 2021

Muller, known as Der Bomber, also won the European Championship in 1972 and the World Cup two years later for West Germany. He scored the winning goal in the 1974 final in Bayern's stadium.

The DFB is mourning the passing of one of the greatest German footballers of all time. Rest in peace, Gerd Müller.



Our thoughts are with his wife and family at this time. pic.twitter.com/2kkIgiYtcO — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) August 15, 2021

Muller's haul of 365 goals in the Bundesliga remains a record more than 40 years after he last played in the German league, and his single-season record of 40 goals in the competition was only bettered last season by Robert Lewandowski.

We join the rest of world football in mourning the passing of Gerd Müller, a true icon of the game.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends.https://t.co/SVC1g4WJoU — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) August 15, 2021

Muller has long been regarded as one of the greatest goal scorers ever to play the game, and he leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of goals and trophies at the highest level. He stands alongside Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as one of only seven men's players to have scored more than 700 career goals for club and country.

Gerd Muller was a LEGEND:



Scored 700+ career goals ⚽️

Only 6 other players have.



Scored 10+ goals in single WC 🏆

Only two other players have.



Scored in WC & European Cup final ⭐️

Only four other players have. pic.twitter.com/B0SeUz1ZL8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 15, 2021

Several of Bayern's rival clubs, both at home and abroad, offered their condolences.

Auch Borussia Dortmund trauert um Gerd Müller.



Wir verneigen uns vor einem der größten Spieler der Bundesliga-Geschichte, der immer unvergessen bleiben wird. Wir sind mit unseren Gedanken bei seiner Familie, seiner Frau und allen Angehörigen. https://t.co/U3Z8cgHrOn — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 15, 2021

From FC Barcelona, our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Gerd Müller, one of the most emblematic figures in the history of football. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 15, 2021

Football has lost one of its giants.



We send our deepest sympathies to our friends at Bayern Munich and the Müller family at this difficult time.



Rest in peace, Gerd ❤️ https://t.co/QutjxPyxDQ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 15, 2021

Muller retired in 1981, after a spell in the United States with NASL side Fort Lauderdale Strikers. There can be no disputing his status as one of the all-time greats.

Very sorry to hear that Gerd Müller has passed away. Loved watching him as a child and learnt so much from doing so. The greatest penalty box goal scorer I've ever seen. #RIPGerd — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 15, 2021

Very sad news. The legendary Gerd Müller has passed away at 75. We use the word greatness loosely sometimes but no one greater than Müller. 566 goals in 607 games for Bayern, a record 365 Bundesliga goals. 68 in 62 for West Germany. You'll be missed, lieber Gerd. #RIP — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) August 15, 2021

Goodbye to one of the greatest goal machines ever - " Der Bomber" Gerd Muller. He had been unwell for some time , but German and world football will be in mourning. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) August 15, 2021