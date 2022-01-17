Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA The Best record when he won the award for a second time on Monday.

The Bayern Munich forward retained his FIFA The Best award following an incredible campaign in which he scored a Bundesliga record 41 goals, fighting off competition from Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi, the 2019 winner, failed to add to his 2021 Ballon d'Or award as he finished second, with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in third place. Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas won the women's award.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel beat Italy's Roberto Mancini and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola to win the Manager of the Year award following success in the Champions League in 2021.

Robert Lewandowski won his second The Best FIFA award. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Chelsea and Senegal's Edouard Mendy won the Goalkeeper of the Year award ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Neuer, while Sevilla forward Erik Lamela won the Puskas Award for his "Rabona" for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal.

Denmark team and staff won the Fair Play award following their reaction to Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. Denmark and Finland fans also received the Best Fan award for their spontaneous unified chanting in support of Eriksen after he was taken off the pitch.

The award was first handed out in its present guise in 2016, after FIFA ended their five-year partnership with the Ballon d'Or. Ronaldo, who was given a special award for breaking the international men's goal scoring record in 2021, won back-to-back awards in the first two years.

FIFA FIFPro Men's World XI

Gianluigi Donnarumma - Paris Saint-Germain, Italy

David Alaba - Real Madrid, Austria

Ruben Dias - Manchester City, Portugal

Leonardo Bonucci - Juventus, Italy

Jorginho - Chelsea, Italy

N'Golo Kante - Chelsea, France

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City, Belgium

Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United, Portugal

Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund, Norway

Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich, Poland

Lionel Messi - Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina