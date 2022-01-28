Bayern Munich restores its six point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-1 win vs. Hertha Berlin. (1:58)

U.S. youth international and Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth has signed a pre-contract with Eredivisie side Utrecht and will join the team this summer, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

The source added that Utrecht is also trying to secure Booth for the current window, which would require a fee to Bayern.

German outlet Sport1 was the first to report Booth's move, which is being made in the hope that the midfielder will receive more first team minutes, something that wouldn't happen with Bayern, at least in the near term. Booth made one first team appearance with Bayern in the DFB Pokal in a 12-0 win over Bremer SV.

Taylor Booth will be moving from Bayern to Utrecht. Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Booth, 20, joined Bayern's youth setup from Real Salt Lake's academy in 2019. He then appeared for the club's U-19 team as well as Bayern Munich II, which currently plays in the Regionalliga Bayern. Booth made 15 league appearances with Bayern Munich II this season, after playing twice for the last season.

Booth spent the back half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga with St. Pölten. He scored three goals in 17 league and playoff appearances, but it wasn't enough to prevent the club's relegation to the Austrian second tier.