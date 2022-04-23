Bayern Munich won the championship by beating rivals Borussia Dortmund. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Bayern Munich won a historic 10th Bundesliga title in succession as they strolled to a 3-1 win against Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Serge Gnabry put Bayern ahead after 15 minutes with a volley from the edge of the penalty area. Robert Lewandowski doubled the hosts' advantage with a close-range finish on 34 minutes after a defensive mistake from Dortmund.

- Rae: Bayern, Dortmund's biggest tasks this summer

Emre Can pulled one back for Dortmund from the penalty spot after 52 minutes but any nerves about a tense finish were allayed when Jamal Musiala scored with seven minutes remaining to finish the game.

The title is Julian Nagelsmann's first as Bayern coach but continues an era of dominance that has not been seen before in Germany. No one had won more than three Bundesliga titles in a row prior to Bayern's run.

Bayern wrapped up the title with five games to spare after beating Dortmund for a second time in the Bundesliga this campaign, the first, a 3-2 win, coming on Dec. 4.

Bayern have lost four times in the league this season, to Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Augsburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and VfL Bochum but they have been comfortably ahead of Dortmund at the top of the division all season.

The 2021-22 championship is Bayern's 32nd title in total with FC Nurnberg way back in second having won it on nine occasions. Dortmund have been champions eight times.