Fans at the Allianz Arena hold up a banner in protest of match delays due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Bayern Munich fans protested against football supporters being impacted by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, unfurling a banner during the Champions League clash against Barcelona calling for the game's authorities to "Respect Fans."

All games in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were postponed at the weekend following the death of the British monarch at the age of 96 last Thursday. Although fixtures are taking place this coming weekend, Sunday's games between Chelsea and Liverpool and Manchester United and Leeds United have been postponed due to police being diverted to provide for the queen's funeral on Monday.

Arsenal's Europa League fixture at home to PSV Eindhoven on Thursday has also been postponed because over a million people are expected to travel to London in the coming days to pay their respects to the queen.

The Bayern fans unfurled a banner in the 26th minute of the group game against Barcelona at the Allianz Arena that read, "Last Minute Match Delays And Bans Because Of A Royal's Death - Respect Fans."

With the Champions League Group A fixture between Rangers and Napoli in Glasgow being delayed by 24 hours and rescheduled for Wednesday and traveling fans banned from attending the game at Ibrox, it is possible that the Bayern protest was specifically referencing that decision.

When announcing the 24-hour delay to the game at Ibrox, UEFA also confirmed that Rangers fans would not be allowed to travel to Italy for the return fixture against Napoli in order to ensure that both sets of supporters receive the same treatment.