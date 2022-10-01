Thomas Muller played in Bayern's 4-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday. Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich have tested positive for COVID-19 and have gone into isolation, Bayern Munich said on Saturday,

Both players were in the starting lineup in Friday's 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, with Mueller also grabbing a goal.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

The club said they had tested positive on Saturday, had no symptoms and were at home.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka only returned a few days ago after their own infection last week.

Bayern, who take on Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday, have also stopped players from signing autographs after training following an increase in positive cases in Bavaria in recent weeks.