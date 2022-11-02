Manuel Neuer did not say when his treatment for skin cancer took place. Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer revealed on Wednesday that he was previously treated for skin cancer and had to undergo surgery.

Neuer said he has a scar near his nose and that "I had to be operated on three times, and I had skin cancer there," in a video launching a new skincare line with former top-ranked tennis player Angelique Kerber.

Neuer did not say when the operations took place. He was pictured last year wearing a plaster over the affected area.

He has not played since Oct. 8 due to a shoulder problem, but Bayern have said he could return to action when they face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

The goalkeeper, who has 113 international caps, helped Germany to lift the 2016 World Cup in Brazil and is set to be part of the nation's squad at this month's tournament in Qatar.