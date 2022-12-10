ESPN FC's Mark Ogden looks back at a surprise group stage exit for Germany for the second consecutive World Cup. (1:31)

Manuel Neuer suffered a leg fracture while on a skiing tour, the Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeper said, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Neuer, 36, featured for Germany at the World Cup in Qatar but the four-time winners suffered an embarrassing early exit in the group stage.

He posted on Instagram: "What can I say, the end of the year could have definitely gone better ... While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture.

"Yesterday's surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However, it hurts to know that the current season is over for me."

The news comes as a blow to Bayern Munich, who return to Bundesliga action against RB Leipzig on Jan. 20. Sven Ulreich is likely to deputise for Neuer, with Bayern four points clear at the top of the table.

"Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the rest of the season after our captain fractured his right leg during a skiing accident. He has already undergone a successful operation," Bayern Munich said in a statement.

"Wishing you all the best with your recovery, Manu!"

Neuer is the second Bayern player to be ruled out for months, after France international Lucas Hernandez tore a knee ligament in the defending champions' 4-1 win over Australia in their World Cup Group D match last month.