Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic hit out at Serge Gnabry's trip to Paris Fashion Week.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has criticised forward Serge Gnabry for an "amateurish" trip to Paris Fashion Week between games as the Bundesliga champions endured a mixed start to the new year with two draws.

Gnabry posted pictures of himself in various outfits on Instagram on Sunday during a day off after Bayern drew 1-1 with RB Leipzig on Saturday.

He was back in the team for Tuesday's game with Cologne but was substituted at half time as Bayern needed a 90th-minute goal to salvage another 1-1 draw.

"That is amateurish. It's exactly what I don't like. It's not Bayern Munich to go messing around when you have a day off," Salihamidzic said after the game on Tuesday in comments reported by German agency dpa.

"A day off is meant to be for resting yourself so that you can push on in the next game," Salihamidzic, who said he would discuss the matter further with Gnabry, said.

Bayern players' off-field activities have been in focus after goalkeeper Manuel Neuer broke his leg while skiing during time off after the World Cup. He is ruled out for the rest of the season.