Bayern Munich have sacked manager Julian Nagelsmann, according to Fabrizio Romano, who added that Bayern are set to bring in former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel as his replacement.

The Bundesliga giants hired Nagelsmann away from RB Leipzig in April of 2021 to replace the outgoing Hansi Flick and he led them to a 10th Bundesliga title in a row last season.

Despite having reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League this season, Bayern are struggling by their standards in domestic competition, trailing Tuchel's former team Borussia Dortmund by a point in the standings and just four ahead of third-placed Union Berlin.

Bayern lost 2-1 to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, allowing Dortmund to move into first place.

Tuchel left Paris Saint-Germain at the beginning of 2021 to take over the manager's job at Chelsea and guided the Blues to the Champions League title in his first half-season in charge. He was replaced by Graham Potter early in the 2022-23 campaign after Chelsea stumbled out of the gates.

Bayern face Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals in April.