Why Bayern Munich were quick to fire Nagelsmann, hire Tuchel (2:02)

Bayern Munich have announced the sacking of manager Julian Nagelsmann and the arrival of his successor, Thomas Tuchel.

Nagelsmann has been relieved of his duties, with the club just one point off top spot in the Bundesliga and days ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal showdown with Manchester City.

The move also comes ahead of Bayern's season-defining clash with league leaders Borussia Dortmund on April 1.

ESPN reported on Thursday that Bayern had dismissed the former RB Leipzig coach and were ready to bring in former Chelsea boss Tuchel as a replacement. The club confirmed the news on Friday.

"FC Bayern Munchen has released head coach Julian Nagelsmann," Bayern said in a statement.

"This decision was taken by CEO Oliver Kahn and board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic in consultation with club president Herbert Hainer. Nagelsmann will be succeeded by Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel will receive a contract until 30 June 2025 and will supervise squad training for the first time on Monday.

"Along with Nagelsmann, assistant coaches Dino Toppmoller, Benjamin Gluck and Xaver Zembrod have also been released."

Bayern hired Nagelsmann in April 2021, and he led them to their 10th successive Bundesliga title last season. The club finished the season eight points ahead of second-place Dortmund.

However, the German coach has not managed to maintain the club's usual standards of dominance in domestic football. Bayern are just four points above third-place Union Berlin.

Bayern were defeated 2-1 by Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, allowing Dortmund to leapfrog them into first place.

Nagelsmann has led the club to the Champions League quarterfinals this season, twice defeating Paris Saint-Germain while also dispatching LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

The Bundesliga champions face Premier League champions City in the quarterfinals on April 11.