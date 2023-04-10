Alejandro Moreno reacts to Thomas Tuchel's debut as Bayern manager in the 4-2 home win over his former team Dortmund in the Bundesliga. (1:32)

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel admitted that the Champions League quarterfinal against Manchester City has given him sleepless nights.

The first leg tie takes place at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday and Tuchel, who only became Bayern manager two weeks ago, said preparations for the game have taken their toll.

"I will try to go to bed early," Tuchel told a news conference on Monday. "I hope I will be able to sleep. The best preparation is sleep but sometimes it is hard to sleep. I went to the training ground early today because I couldn't sleep."

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Bayern are six times winners of the Champions League, most recently in 2020, and sit top of the Bundesliga table, but Tuchel said it's City, who are still waiting to lift the trophy for the first time, that are favourites.

"The way Man City play is relatively clear," Tuchel said. "You can clearly see that Pep [Guardiola] has been around for six or seven years.

"It's the highest level that European football currently has to offer. They are the gold standard and they're in top form.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel looks on during his team's practice ahead of a game against Manchester City. Getty Images

"Maybe we play in a role of slight underdog, which is not a problem. We need to be confident but on top of our game."

It will be Tuchel's first competitive game in England since he was sacked by Chelsea in September. Chelsea have since parted company with his successor, Graham Potter, but Tuchel doesn't feel he has anything to prove now he's in charge of Bayern.

"I can just give my contract back if I'm not already highly motivated," Tuchel said. "This is a pure pleasure, pure joy and a great gift to be part of a match like this, a quarterfinal of a Champions League.

"I appreciate it a lot and there's an obligation to give my very, very best in terms of motivation, input, help and devotion to my players. There's no more motivation needed.

"I can tell you I'm happy to be back. I enjoyed every single day being in England, coaching in England and in the Premier League. I'm happy to be back and to be back in this atmosphere."