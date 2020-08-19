Ale Moreno explains why he cannot wait to watch "true speed" from Alphonso Davies and Kylian Mbappe. (1:13)

Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies said Lionel Messi wouldn't give him his shirt after Barcelona's 8-2 loss to the German champions on Aug. 14.

Davies, 19, was speaking after Bayern Munich beat Lyon 3-0 in their Champions League semifinal to set up a juicy finale against Paris Saint-Germain on Aug. 23.

"Yeah I asked for it, but I think he was a little upset," Davies told BT Sport. "It's OK, though, next time hopefully."

The Canada international had a quieter match against Lyon than he did in a dominant showing against Barcelona, but that didn't stop his rampant Bayern side from rolling into a record-tying sixth final in the Champions League era since 1992-93.

After the match, Davies said: "It feels good. Everyone is happy and playing well. We are happy to make it to the final. PSG is a good team, right now we celebrate a bit then we focus on the next game.

"It will be a good game, there will be goals in that game. This is what you dream about as a footballer, playing with the best and against the best in Europe.

"It is a dream come true. Playing in the Champions League and getting to the final is everything you could ask for.

"Even though they [the older players in the squad] have won many many titles before they are still hungry to win this one."

Both Bayern Munich and PSG will be going for a season treble after the two sides won their respective league titles and cup competitions.