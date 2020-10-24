Shaka Hislop reveals which three teams he has ahead of Bayern Munich in the latest power rankings. (1:49)

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies limped off the pitch with an ankle injury just three minutes into the side's game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Davies, 19, appeared to roll his ankle while running without the ball and without being near any opposition players.

- Insider Notebook: No Sanchez-style pay bump for Pogba

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

The Canada international was visibly upset leaving the pitch and was replaced by Lucas Hernandez.

Davies was replaced by Hernandez in the starting line-up for Bayern's 4-0 win against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday after coach Hansi Flick said that his form had "dropped" this season.

"Alphonso's form dropped a bit," Flick said. "But he gets all our support. We benefit from his pace, his energy. It's important he gets back on track."

"It's a bit normal to see a young player go through such a spell following an incredible season. We will support and help him."

He impressed during the 2019-29 season where he shone on the left-wing and helped Bayern achieve a historic Treble.

His performances also earned him a place the shortlist for Tuttosport's Golden Boy award, where Davies is one of the headline names alongside Borussia Dortmund duo Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, and Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood.