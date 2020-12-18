Alphonso Davies with the Champions League trophy. M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has said the club will not tolerate the racist abuse aimed at Alphonso Davies and partner Jordyn Huitema on Instagram.

Huitema, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, posted a picture of the two of them together on the social media network and was met with a barrage of offensive and abusive comments referring to Davies' skin colour.

"Our club stands for cosmopolitanism," Hainer told German publication Bild. "The racist hostility will not be tolerated by us in any way.

"We founded the 'Red Against Racism' initiative some time ago, which we practice very actively throughout the club in all sports and areas.

"Exclusion, discrimination, hatred and violence in every form have no place in our world.

"No matter where you come from - football offers us all a home. Football has the power to connect people. As FC Bayern we always want to contribute to this."

After receiving the abuse, Huitema, 19, said: "We will never see good in the world if all we see is the colour of each other's skin. We are all part of one race, the human race."

Canada Soccer also condemned the abuse in a statement which read: "Canada Soccer stands firm against racism and discrimination of any kind both in the game and within all of our communities around the world.

"We are both disappointed and appalled with the hateful comments recently made to members of our National Teams through social media.

"Share love not hate and work together for a better world. #NoToRacism."

Davies, 20, enjoyed a sensational 2019-20 campaign in which he won the Bundesliga German Cup and Champions League with Bayern, and on Wednesday because the first CONCACAF player ever to be named in the FIFA The Best Team of the Year.