Bayern Munich fined France midfielder Corentin Tolisso an unspecified amount and dropped him from Saturday's Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim after the World Cup winner broke the league's health measures by getting a tattoo.

The 26-year-old had briefly posted on social media a video of him getting a tattoo, that angered club officials.

"We are happy that despite the current situation Bundesliga matches can be played. A condition for that is that players, coaches and staff stick to the health rules set out," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement.

"Corentin Tolisso has now broken these rules despite the fact that the club leadership has clearly communicated those rules with the team. This is frustrating and will not be tolerated."