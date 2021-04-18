Jan Aage Fjortoft reacts to Hansi Flick's announcement he wants to leave Bayern Munich at season's end.. (1:25)

Bayern Munich have announced that they "disapprove" with coach Hansi Flick's plans to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Bayern coach said he had informed the club and the playing staff of his desire to depart from the Bundesliga champions after their 3-2 victory over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

He told Sky Germany: "I told the team today that I informed the club during the week after the game in Paris that I would like to terminate my contract at the end of the season.

"The future is absolutely not clear. There has been no discussions regarding that. Obviously the [German] FA is an option which every coach has to think about. But this is independent of that. I decided to take this step."

However, the club's board released a statement on Sunday expressing disappointment of Flick's decision to go public with his plea to leave.

"Yesterday [Saturday], FC Bayern head coach Hansi Flick made public his wish to terminate his contract, which runs until June 2023, at the end of the current season," the statement said.

"Hansi Flick had informed the FC Bayern Munchen AG executive board of this wish during the past week.

"Hansi Flick and FC Bayern had agreed to place the focus on the matches against VfL Wolfsburg, Bayer 04 Leverkusen [April 20] and 1. FSV Mainz 05 [April 24], in order not to disrupt the concentration of the whole club on these three important matches.

"FC Bayern disapproves of the unilateral communications issued by Hansi Flick and will continue talks after the match at Mainz, as agreed."

Flick has been linked with the managerial role at Germany, where he could take over from Joachim Low after the 2020 European Championship this summer.

Bayern were eliminated from the Champions League at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday but remain on course to claim a record-extending ninth consecutive league title.

Flick has steered Bayern to six titles in the past 10 months, including the Champions League title last season.