Thierry Henry is back in Roberto Martinez's Belgium coaching staff for the European Championship.

Belgium, the world's top-ranked team, made the announcement on Sunday, saying Henry and the national team had "unfinished business."

The former France striker was an assistant coach for Belgium from 2016-18 and he was with the squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when the Red Devils reached the semifinals.

Henry then took the coaching job at AS Monaco and has since been in charge of Major League Soccer team CF Montreal, stepping down in February for personal reasons.

"We are delighted that Thierry can join us for the Euros," a statement quoted Martinez as saying. "His tournament experience and international football know-how is great added value to our staff.

"Thierry knows almost every player and staff member and it feels only natural that we can carry on the story started in the qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup and its bronze-medal conclusion."

"It's an honour and privilege to be called to help Roberto and the rest of the staff for the upcoming European Championship," Henry said. "It's a continuation of an unfinished story and we will give everything for a successful outcome."

Belgian are drawn in Group B with Denmark, Finland and Russia and begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Russia on June 12.