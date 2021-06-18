Kevin De Bruyne scores from just outside the box to give Belgium the 2-1 lead over Denmark. (1:06)

Kevin De Bruyne has said that his Champions League final injury has left him feeling like he has "visited the dentist" after being left with nerve damage that "could take six months" to heal as a result of the fractured nose and eye socket suffered during Manchester City's defeat against Chelsea in Porto.

De Bruyne, who was injured against Chelsea following a collision with defender Antonio Rudiger, returned to action as a second-half substitute during Belgium's 2-1 Euro 2020 victory against Denmark in Copenhagen on Thursday.

The City midfielder scored the winning goal against the Danes and his performance suggested he has now overcome the injury he sustained three weeks ago.

But De Bruyne said he is still suffering the effects of the injury and that he is likely to be troubled by it for months.

"I don't feel anything on the left side, like after a visit to the dentist," De Bruyne said. "My nerve is very badly affected, which could take six months. It's not a comfortable feeling, but the most important thing is that I can play.

"The last two months have been up and down for me with minor injuries. After that fracture in the nose and eye socket, it was a bit of a wait.

"But luckily I came back in the fastest way. There was very good intensity for half an hour, [against Denmark] then I felt it. But I'm glad I was able to play."

De Bruyne is expected to figure in Belgium's final group game against Finland next week, but said that he is yet to regain full confidence on the pitch.

"My performance was OK," he added. "In the duels I am sometimes afraid to put my head in it, but that's normal.

"I'm glad I could help the team, but am I ready to play 90 minutes? No idea.

"We have to wait and see how my body reacts and then we'll see after Finland. We are already qualified, so we can see how my body reacts."