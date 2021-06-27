Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have crashed out of Euro 2020 after a 1-0 loss to Belgium in the round of 16. (1:02)

Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard were replaced in the second half of Belgium's 1-0 win over Portugal on Sunday in the round of 16 of the European Championship.

De Bruyne asked to be substituted because of an injury after being tackled from behind by a Portuguese player earlier in the game. He slowly walked off the field with a slight limp.

De Bruyne sat down pointing to his left ankle and shook his head. He seemed fine after he first picked up the injury during the first half, but he couldn't continue after only two minutes into the second half.

Dries Mertens entered the match in De Bruyne's place.

Kevin De Bruyne walks off the pitch during Belgium's win over Portugal on Sunday. Getty

De Bruyne had missed Belgium's first game at Euro 2020 while recovering from a facial injury sustained in the Champions League final.

Belgium's injury issues then worsened minutes from full-time when Hazard was taken off with an apparent hamstring injury after pulling out of a challenge and asking for a sub on the near touchline.