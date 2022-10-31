Romelu Lukaku will be re-evaluated for a hamstring injury with the start of the World Cup three weeks away. Getty

Romelu Lukaku has sustained another hamstring injury, Internazionale said on Monday, in a major concern for Belgium ahead of the World Cup.

Lukaku's latest injury was revealed after medical tests and Inter said the striker "will be re-evaluated in a few days."

The World Cup starts in less than three weeks in Qatar, with Belgium beginning play in Group F on Nov. 23 against Canada, followed by matches with Morocco and Croatia.

Lukaku, who is Belgium's first-choice striker, has just returned after two months out with a hamstring injury. He came off the bench against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday and Sampdoria in Serie A on Saturday.