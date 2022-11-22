Mark Ogden reacts to the news that players won't wear the OneLove armband after FIFA confirmed sanctions would be taken against a player for wearing one. (1:58)

Belgium have decided to cover the word 'love' on the inside of their away shirts after FIFA demanded it be removed, sources have told ESPN.

The Belgian FA (RBFA) took the decision on Monday and has communicated the plans to world football's governing body.

Roberto Martinez's side will play in their red home shirt -- which doesn't feature the tag -- for their three group stage matches. They plan to cover the word 'love' with a sticker in the event of having to use their away jersey.

The away shirt was part of a Belgium collaboration with dance music festival Tomorrowland announced in June and featured 'love' on the inside collar of the shirt.

FIFA have demanded that the Belgium team remove the word "love" from the collar of their away shirt, sources have told ESPN.



It was unrelated to the antidiscrimination OneLove initiative launched by European teams ahead of the World Cup, which was abandoned on Monday.

Sources told ESPN that FIFA demanded Belgium remove the tags on Sunday after categorically refusing to discuss the matter with the RBFA.