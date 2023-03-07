A man has been arrested after a Blackpool fan died following a postmatch pub brawl. Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus

English second-tier club Blackpool said they were "deeply shocked" after a supporter died following a brawl in a pub after Saturday's game with Burnley.

The supporter, named as 55-year-old Tony Johnson, was found with serious head injuries outside a Blackpool seafront bar.

"Blackpool FC is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the news that supporter, Tony Johnson, tragically lost his life earlier this morning," a statement read on Monday.

Lancashire police said a 33-year-old man from Burnley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding and had since been bailed, pending further enquiries, until June 1.

🧡 Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Tony Johnson, a lifelong Blackpool supporter, who sadly passed away this morning.



Tonight, The Blackpool Tower will light up tangerine to show our support to the BFC community and everyone affected by the devastating news. pic.twitter.com/CPvmM84JSk — Blackpool Council (@BpoolCouncil) March 6, 2023

"Sadly Mr Johnson died in hospital overnight and his family are, understandably, devastated. We are supporting them at this difficult time and are determined to get them answers about what happened," DCI Tracey McMurdo of Lancashire Police said.

Following the news, it was announced that the Blackpool Tower was lit up in memory of Johnson.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Tony Johnson, a lifelong Blackpool supporter, who sadly passed away this morning," Blackpool Council said in a tweet.

"Tonight, The Blackpool Tower will light up tangerine to show our support to the BFC community and everyone affected by the devastating news."