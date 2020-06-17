The coronavirus pandemic caused sports around the world to be put on hold, with Europe's top soccer leagues among them. Ligue 1 (France) and the Eredivisie (Netherlands) were among the competitions to abandon their seasons, but those to resume include the Premier League (England), La Liga (Spain), Serie A (Italy) and Bundesliga (Germany).

With games on a daily basis between now and August -- when the Champions League and Europa League will restart -- ESPN FC presents a one-stop shop for everything you need to know from across Europe.

Jump to previous days: June 17 | June 16 | June 15 | June 14 | June 13 | Previews

Schedule, scores and standings

Fixtures: Daily match schedule | Premier League | La Liga | Serie A | Bundesliga

Results: Follow every game | Premier League | La Liga | Serie A | Bundesliga

Tables: All leagues | Premier League | La Liga | Serie A | Bundesliga

Streaming on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

LIVE games and replays | Serie A | FA Cup | Coppa Italia | Copa del Rey | DFB-Pokal | FC Daily

What to read and watch: Reaction

June 17

The Premier League resumed with goal-line technology controversy and Man City easing past woeful Arsenal. In Italy, Napoli claimed the Coppa Italia by beating Juventus on penalties, with Cristiano Ronaldo not even getting to take one. Perhaps he will win the Champions League final at home in Portugal?

Ogden: Familiar Prem feel as Man City impress, Arsenal implode

Ratings: Arsenal's 1/10 Luiz woeful | 8/10 De Bruyne stars for City

Highlights (U.S.): Napoli earn Coppa glory | Match replay | Report

Reports: Dortmund woe | Atleti's Felix stars | Villa Hawk-Eye farce

Guardiola outspoken on racism | Premier League players kneel

Lisbon to host Champions League final, Europa League in Germany

play 0:51 Coppa Italia defeat 'wasn't a good look' for Juve Shaka Hislop says Juventus' loss to Napoli exposed a variety of problems in Maurizio Sarri's side.

June 16

Just 31 days -- and seven straight wins -- after resuming their season, Bayern Munich sealed yet another German league title. In Spain, Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi ensured Barcelona stayed in control of La Liga. And get set for Wednesday, with Premier League resumption and Coppa Italia final.

Ogden: Premier League players set for tiring year

Ratings: Messi makes sure Barcelona do enough vs. Leganes

Richardson: Can Napoli deny Ronaldo and Juventus?

Report: Bayern win eighth straight Bundesliga title

FC Daily: Bayern's glory, looking ahead to the Coppa Italia final

play 1:45 Marcotti: Bayern Munich win title again 'despite adversity' Gab Marcotti and Steve Nicol have varying opinions on how difficult Bayern's Bundesliga dominance has been.

June 15

The Premier League returns this week with support for Black Lives Matter, while Marcus Rashford is going above and beyond to help underprivileged children. The Champions League and Europa Leagues will not restart until August, but when it does, we can look forward to World Cup-style tournaments!

Marcotti: Zidane unhappy, Premier League and Black Lives Matter

Report: Lisbon to host eight-team Champions League tournament

Arteta feels positive about Aubameyang's Arsenal future

Rashford fights on for kids' meals despite Prime Minister's snub

FC Daily: Bayern's UCL prospects, Griezmann's Barca impact

play 1:12 Can Solskjaer make the Pogba-Fernandes tandem work? Craig Burley says Man United fans care about winning ahead of if Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes play together.

June 14

Eden Hazard returned to action as Real Madrid responded to Barcelona's emphatic victory with their own one-sided win against Eibar, but there was disappointment for cross-city rivals Atletico. And ahead of the Premier League's resumption, Christian Pulisic was in friendly action for Chelsea.

Ratings: Ramos, Hazard star as Madrid close on Barca

Report: Atletico Madrid held in Bilbao

Marcelo takes a knee, raises fist after scoring

Pulisic features in Chelsea friendly win

FC Daily: Assessing the title race in La Liga

play 1:42 Is Hazard ready to break out at Real Madrid? Frank Leboeuf says Eden Hazard's performance vs. Eibar is a positive sign for Real Madrid in the title race.

June 13

La Liga champions Barcelona opened the scoring after two minutes and, with Lionel Messi in fine form, eased to victory at Mallorca. In Germany, champions-elect Bayern Munich moved within three points of the title, while Erling Haaland struck an injury-time winner for Borussia Dortmund.

Ratings: 9/10 Messi stars, Barcelona resume with easy victory

Highlights (U.S.): Napoli reach Coppa final | Match replay | Report

Reports: Bayern leave it late | Haaland saves Dortmund

PSG manager Tuchel confirms Silva and Cavani will leave

FC Daily: Barcelona's impressive return; Bayern edge closer

play 1:17 Marcotti: Napoli 'stuck to their game plan' to defeat Inter Gab Marcotti lauds Christian Eriksen's performance for Inter, but says Napoli's defense was the difference.

Get ready to resume: Preview content

Dawson: Liverpool's title wait, Man United's top four hopes

Marcotti: Juventus, Lazio fight for Serie A glory in Italy

Marsden, Kirkland Barca, Madrid to resume title race

Connelly: Can anyone stop Bayern in the Bundesliga?

Battle of the Leagues: Which competition is best?