Stats: Suarez's 12 best since Ronaldo, Lewandowski hits 500, Neuer's record 197

In England, in the FA Cup, Manchester City, Chelsea and Everton eased their way past lower-league opposition, Arsenal lost to Southampton and, in the headline grabber, Manchester United beat Liverpool. In Germany, Bayern Munich opened up a seven-point gap at the top after they won and teams right behind them, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, lost. In Italy, AC Milan remain top of the table despite being thrashed 3-0 by Atalanta (who are now fifth), thanks to Inter Milan drawing. Behind them, both Juventus and Roma won. In Spain, runaway league leaders Atletico Madrid continued their winning run, while behind them both Real Madrid and Barcelona won away from home.

Here are the best stats from the weekend's action:

FA Cup

3

Manchester City beat League Two side Cheltenham Town FC 3-1, after trailing from around the hour mark till the 81st minute. Then, they scored three. It was the first time City have scored three goals after the 80th minute across all competitions since their 6-1 Premier League win over Manchester United in October 2011.

4

Arsenal have conceded four own goals in all competitions this season - more than any other PL side and the most they have conceded in a single campaign since 2015-16 (five).

10

Manchester United have eliminated Liverpool from the FA Cup for the 10th time; in the competition's history, only Liverpool themselves have knocked a particular side (Everton) out more times (12, including finals).

15

Just how good have Carlo Ancelotti's men been this season? Everton have now won 15 of their 23 matches in all competitions this season (65%). That's just one fewer than they managed throughout all of last season (16/43 - 37%).

19

With his brace against Manchester United, Mohamed Salah has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, the joint-most of any PL player along with Harry Kane.

La Liga

7

Atletico Madrid are on their second seven-game winning streak in La Liga. Their last seven-game league winning streak was in 2013-14 -- when they won the title.

9

Barcelona have kept a clean sheet in each of their last nine La Liga games against Elche (W7, D2). That is their best ever run of consecutive games without conceding against a single opponent in the competition's history.

Luis Suarez, Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer all had a very productive weekend. Getty Images

12

Luis Suarez has scored 12 goals in his first 15 La Liga games for Atletico Madrid. This is the best start a player has had for a club in La Liga since Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid in 2010 (13 goals in 15 matches).

Suarez is now tied with Youssef En-Nesyri atop the league's golden boot race this season.

Bundesliga

197

Manuel Neuer kept his 197th Bundesliga clean sheet (against former side Schalke 04), overtaking Oliver Kahn for a new league record.

500

Robert Lewandowski reached 500 career goals with his goal against Schalke on Sunday. Of those, 272 have come for Bayern.

(Stats courtesy ESPN's Stats & Information Group)