Forget the Serie A title: Juventus must beat Napoli to retain hopes of top-four finish

It's not a surprise that maybe the biggest match of Juventus' season is taking place on the day of the Champions League quarterfinals. It is, however, a surprise that it's a league match. With all Serie A teams already eliminated from Europe's biggest tournament, it's the perfect open date for a makeup game.

Napoli at Juventus, a Matchday 3 matchup, was originally awarded to Juve as a default 3-0 win when Napoli couldn't make the trip due to coronavirus cases. But Napoli won an appeal, and it was rescheduled. It is the third time in three months that the two teams will meet -- Juve won 2-0 on Jan. 20 in the Supercoppa Italia, and Napoli won 1-0 in Naples on Feb. 13 in Serie A play -- and the consequences are adding up.

Juve's 2-2 draw vs. rival Torino on Saturday dropped the nine-time defending league champs into a fourth-place tie with a surging Napoli that has won six of their last eight.

Serie A table as of April 6:

1. Inter 68 points (+40 goal differential)

2. AC Milan 60 (+20)

3. Atalanta 58 (+32)

4. Juventus 56 (+31)

5. Napoli 56 (+30)

6. Lazio 52 (+7)

7. Roma 51 (+9)

Milan, Juve and Roma all unexpectedly dropped points to lower-ranked foes on Saturday, while Inter (nine straight league wins), Atalanta (seven wins in eight matches), Napoli (six wins in eight) and Lazio (three straight wins, 10 in 13) all continued runs of stellar form.

Seven teams have stood out from the pack in Italy all season (eighth-place Hellas Verona is 10 points behind Roma), but only six are guaranteed a spot in Europe next year, and only four are guaranteed the Champions League. An automatic spot has been considered a birthright for Juve in the modern era, but they're under more stress than they've been in quite a while.

With Inter safe, FiveThirtyEight's club soccer predictions give four teams a greater than 50% chance of claiming the three remaining Champions League spots -- Atalanta at 80%, Milan 73%, Juventus 71% and Napoli 53%. Lazio's odds have nearly doubled, from 10% to 18%, over the past month, too.

At least two of these teams will miss out, and a definitive loser on Wednesday could see their odds shift a good amount.

Juve: quality, aesthetics and blips

We've talked a lot about Juve this year, and for obvious reasons. The Bianconeri, which last failed to win the title in 2011, are in the process of attempting an overdue modernization and miniature youth movement. They've attempted to maintain constant winning while building for the future, and they've pulled off only the latter.

While 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, 33-year-old Leonardo Bonucci and 32-year-old Juan Cuadrado are still heavily involved, of the 12 players to have logged at least 1,200 minutes in league play to date, five are 23 or younger -- midfielders Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Betancur, Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie, plus defender Matthijs De Ligt.

Ronaldo and Juventus have made too many careless mistakes to realistically defend their Serie A dominance. Now, they're on the outside looking in when it comes to qualifying for next season's Champions League. Massimiliano Ferraro/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Manager Andrea Pirlo's ultra-modern tactical view for the club has translated wonderfully at times and has made Juve quite aesthetically pleasing at times, but the roster isn't where it needs to be for the approach to function fully. Ronaldo is scoring as much as he was brought in to score, but his presence places the burden of pressing on everyone else because (a) pressing has never been a major staple of his game and (b) again, he's 36.

Meanwhile, the midfield bears a huge burden in buildup play, and that's where most of the youth resides.

Saturday's draw with relegation-threatened Torino told every story of the season in a single 90 minutes. With McKennie and backups Arthur Melo and Paulo Dybala suspended because of their participation in a party at McKennie's house, Juve controlled long stretches of the match, producing 70% possession and 22 shot attempts worth 3.5 expected goals (xG) to Torino's 10 and 1.2, respectively. Chiesa's 13th-minute goal gave Juve an early lead, but they proceeded to fall asleep and briefly concede control of the match; Torino produced four of its 10 shots and 0.8 of its 1.2 xG in the 14 minutes after Chiesa's strike until Tonny Sanabria officially tied the match with a put-back.

Juve re-established control from there, but thanks to another blip -- Sanabria scoring again off of a careless Kulusevski turnover 15 seconds into the second half -- a late Ronaldo goal salvaged only a draw, not an outright win.

Juve controlled 75 of 90 minutes, but the other 15 minutes were too calamitous to earn all three points. Pirlo mourned "lapses in concentration" and noted that "we make life complicated for ourselves" in a postmatch interview, and it appears vultures are circling Turin at the moment. With a loss to Napoli on Wednesday, Juve would officially fall out of the top four and despite the need to think long-term when hiring a first-time manager, it would shock no one if Juve panicked and made a managerial change.