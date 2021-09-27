Stats: Salah 100, Real Madrid record 25 and Mourinho's rare loss

Mark Donaldson and Steve Nicol reflect on Arsenal's stunning 3-1 win vs Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium. (1:22)

A weekend of topsy-turvy results across Europe's top 5 leagues saw Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund lose, while Liverpool and Real Madrid had to settle for draws. Manchester City beat Chelsea, Arsenal smashed Tottenham and Roma beat Lazio in the high profile games of the weekend. Barcelona returned to winning ways, Inter and Atalanta shared spoils, while PSG continued their 100% start to the league season, as did Napoli.

By The Numbers brings you the best stats from the past couple of days -

Premier League

2/3

Tottenham are only the second team in PL history to win their first three games of a season and then lose the next three. The first? Everton in 1993-94. They went on to finish 17th.

5

Emile Smith Rowe (21) and Bukayo Saka (20) have assisted one another five times in the PL; among duos, only Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney (8) have assisted one another more often in the competition's history with both aged 21 or younger.

34

Arsenal went up 3-0 up inside 34 minutes against Spurs, the earliest a side had ever scored three goals in a PL North London derby.

1964-65

Five different PL teams are yet to win in the league this season (Southampton, Norwich, Burnley, Leeds, and Newcastle). This is only the second top-flight campaign to see as many winless sides after six matches, after 1964-65.

100

Mohamed Salah has scored 100 goals in 151 PL games for Liverpool, reaching 100 top-flight goals in fewer appearances than any other player in Liverpool's history.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

LaLiga

1

Ansu Fati is the first Barcelona player to score his first goal wearing the Number 10 in his first LaLiga match since Rivaldo in 1997 against Real Sociedad. In case you were wondering, Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho each scored in their 2nd game wearing the Number 10.

3

More Ansu Fati magic -- Over the last 3 seasons, Ansu Fati has 12 LaLiga goals. No other player under 19 years old has scored 5 in that span. Keep in mind, he was out injured for almost a year!

7

Getafe are only the fourth team in LaLiga history to lose each of their opening seven games in a season, after Racing Santander in 1928/29, Real Zaragoza in 1952/53 and Extremadura in 1996/97.

16

Barcelona are 16-0-0 all-time vs. Levante in home LaLiga matches. That is the most Barca have played against a single opponent without a loss or a draw.

25

Real Madrid may have been held to a draw by Villarreal, but that does mean their unbeaten streak in league play continues. It's now been 25 games (18 W, 7 D) since their last LaLiga defeat (vs. Levante on Jan. 30). This is the longest active unbeaten run in Europe's top 5 leagues.

91

Armenia's (and Cadiz's) Varazdat Haroyan has become the 91st different nationality to score in LaLiga.

202

Inaki Williams has now played in 202 consecutive LaLiga matches, tying Jon Andoni Larrañaga's league record set in the late 80's and early 90's for Real Sociedad.

Serie A

1

Jose Mourinho is the first AS Roma manager to lose his first Serie A Roman derby since Luis Enrique in 2011.

1

What a football family -- Daniel Maldini has scored his first Serie A goal, 13 years and 179 days after the last league goal scored by his father Paolo (vs. Atalanta in 2008) and 60 years and 22 days after the last Serie A goal scored by his grandfather Cesare (vs. Catania in 1961).

3

Pedro is the third player to score in the Roman derby in Serie A with both clubs, after Arne Selmonsson and Aleksandar Kolarov.

6

No one has scored more goals in the top five European Leagues (in all comps) in September 2021 than Napoli's Victor Osimhen (6, tied with Karim Benzema)

Napoli players celebrate after scoring a goal against Sampdoria in Serie A. Getty Images

Lewandowski scoring streak watch

19

The streak's over! 19 games. Quite a run, eh?

Messi Ronaldo watch

Nothing to report here. One played but couldn't do much, the other sat out, injured.

(Stats courtesy ESPN's Stats & Information Group)