What a year for women's soccer.

It's hard to look past the achievements of Barcelona. They set the game's attendance record, drawing 91,648 to the Camp Nou for a European tie against Wolfsburg. They won Spain's Primera Division Femenina by winning 30 games in the 30-game season. They made it a domestic double by adding the Copa del Reina, winning six of six in that competition. And they treated us to one of the most entertaining and unpredictable Champions League finals you'll ever see.

Unfortunately for the Blaugrana, it won't remembered fondly in the Catalan capital. That's because Lyon, winners of six of the previous seven European Cup finals, sprang a surprise by upsetting their heavily favored opponents.

The headlines weren't all positive. In the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), it's been a year of reckoning. Of the 10 teams that participated in the 2021 season, eight have been roiled by allegations of sexual misconduct, verbal and emotional abuse, harassment and retaliation -- all in the past 12 months.

There were victories that were larger than the game, too. U.S. Soccer agreed collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) with the United States men's and United States women's national teams that for the first time include equal pay.

And 2022 stands to get better. In less than a week, one of the most exciting months in women's soccer will begin. July will mark the start of the Africa Women Cup of Nations, the CONCACAF W Championship, the Oceania Women's Nations Cup, the Women's European Championship and the Copa America Femenina.

To mark a year of achievement we present ESPN FC Women's Rank 2022. This spring, we polled 26 of the brightest minds in women's soccer -- from coaches to executives to journalists -- about their standout performers across the 2021-22 season, and we arrived at the definitive ranking of the top 50 women's players in 2022.

This year's voting panel includes: former USWNT captain Julie Foudy, USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski, Netherlands women's manager Mark Parsons, NJ/NY Gotham FC GM Yael Averbuch, director of women's football for the Swiss FA Tatjana Haenni, former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Emma Byrne, former Australia international Alicia Ferguson, former member of the FIFA Council Moya Dodd, Orlando Pride manager Amanda Cromwell (voted before she was placed on administrative leave by her club), ESPN editor Caitlin Murray, ESPN commentator Sebastian Salazar, ESPN commentator Cristina Alexander, ESPN contributor Jeff Kassouf, ESPN editor Lindsay du Plessis, ESPN contributor Sophie Lawson, BBC journalist Jo Currie, Telegraph journalist Tom Garry, ESPN contributor Marissa Lordanic, Australian Associated Press journalist Anna Harrington, Beyond 90 co-founder Cheryl Downes, ESPN contributor Cesar Hernandez, Mexican Soccer Show podcast host Amelia Lopez, Globo Esporte producer Cintia Barlem and women's football journalist Romain Balland.

It should come as no surprise, considering how this introduction started, that Barcelona are well represented at the top of the order. There's no shortage of representation from Lyon, either.

One interesting development came at the sharp end of the order, where players ranked Nos. 1 and 2 received 20 of 26 first-place votes. Curiously, the player who finished second in the voting received the most first-place votes, but our winner consistently finished higher on our voters' ballots.

Perhaps the most noticeable trend to emerge after all the ballots had been counted was the decline of American players. Last year's edition featured 11 members of the USWNT, including our No. 1 and three in the top 10. This year, that number is down to six, with just one making our top 10. Does that reflect a fading footballing power, or a more international voter panel?

Without further ado: These are the 50 best players in women's soccer today.

Country: Netherlands

Club: Wolfsburg

Age: 25

Position: Midfielder

2021 Rank: Not ranked

After two years, Roord returned to German pitches, and there is nothing the midfielder could have done better. Wolfsburg's style, the role she fits into and how often she can be in front of the goal make Roord the perfect attacking midfielder. She has become a player who can score in the biggest matches, with the flexibility of playing anywhere in midfield or attack, and she is not afraid of the pressure to score in front of 90,000 spectators at Camp Nou. -- Sjors Grol

Country: Canada

Club: Portland Thorns

Age: 39

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: Not ranked

Sinclair led Canada to a shiny gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics last summer. She more recently scored her 189th goal for Canada in her 310th appearance. The 39-year-old forward also reached 150 games in her NWSL career wearing the Portland Thorns jersey with pride. -- Cristina Alexander

Country: Australia

Club: Arsenal

Age: 27

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: Not ranked

Foord's second half of the season for Arsenal was nothing short of excellent. While her production was down on last season's efforts, her influence was undeniable. There were moving parts around her up front for the Gunners, but Foord was a constant presence and threat. With four goals and three assists from 16 appearances, the Matildas forward made sure she couldn't be ignored. While her work at national team level sometimes gets overshadowed by Sam Kerr, Foord is an integral attacking option in her own right. -- Marissa Lordanic

Country: England

Club: Arsenal

Age: 25

Position: Defender

2021 Rank: Not ranked

To be Williamson in this moment is to carry a heavy burden. After a stellar season for Arsenal, she will succeed the indomitable Steph Houghton as England captain for this summer's Euros. It's a task she has welcomed, the highlight of her career. A versatile player -- she primarily plays defense for Arsenal but commands the field as a defensive midfielder for England -- she is poised to showcase capabilities as a player and a leader on the international stage this summer. -- Connor O'Halloran

Country: Germany

Club: Bayern Munich

Age: 24

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: Not ranked

Schuller is the reigning Germany Player of the Year and one of the talents they hope will end their big-tournament bad luck streak at this summer's European Championship. In 2021, she scored a quarter of all of Germany's goals. The Bayern Munich striker also topped the Frauen Bundesliga scoring chart with 16 goals. -- Kathleen McNamee

Country: Germany

Club: Wolfsburg

Age: 25

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: Not ranked

An accomplished goal scorer with Hoffenheim before making the switch to Wolfsburg ahead of the season, Wassmuth got the chance to impress in the Women's Champions League in the 2021-22 campaign. Needing a little extra time to settle into the new-look Wolfsburg team, she found her best early form in European competition, where she tallied 10 goals across 11 matches, seven of which came against English opposition. With a blistering turn of pace, Wassmuth has rounded out her game since moving to Lower Saxony but stands out for her goals; her 13 for the She Wolves in the Frauen Bundesliga season was the second-best tally (tied with Selina Cerci) in the league. -- Sophie Lawson

Country: Wales

Club: OL Reign

Age: 35

Position: Midfielder

2021 Rank: Not ranked

Fishlock continued to show the class and tenacity that have made her a fan favorite for years -- the kind of player you'd love to have on your team. But the magic of Fishlock isn't solely her audacious long-range shots and ability to hit the ball on a dime, it's the doggedness and work rate. In what was a strong NWSL campaign, her 2021 MVP award was a testament to her work in the season as well as a nod to nearly 10 years of highlights. -- Marissa Lordanic

Country: Nigeria

Club: Barcelona

Age: 27

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: 27

Oshoala is regarded as one of Africa's finest players because of her speed, strength on the ball and prolific scoring rate. A four-time African women's player of the year, she was the leading scorer in Spain's top flight this past season with 20 goals, despite spending two months out injured, and led Barcelona to yet another domestic double. Nigeria's Super Falcons had a lean patch as far as fixtures go this past year, but Oshoala managed four international goals and will aim to add more at the Africa Women Cup of Nations. -- Lindsay du Plessis

Country: Scotland

Club: Free agent

Age: 26

Position: Midfielder

2021 Rank: 25

After four glittering years at Manchester City, during which she was twice nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award, the Scotland international is a free agent. The Telegraph reported last month that she is set to join Spanish giants Real Madrid. Whichever club she signs for will be getting one of the most entertaining players in world football, someone who can fire a strike from range just as easily as she can deliver a delicately chipped shot. -- Connor O'Halloran

Country: France

Club: Lyon

Age: 25

Position: Midfielder

2021 Rank: 21

Cascarino has dropped 20 places from last year's rankings, but that is possibly more a representation of how good she was in 2020 than a comment on her performances this year. She was the fastest player on record in the Champions League and it was her attacks from down the wings that gave players like Ada Hegerberg, Catarina Macario and Melvine Malard the service they needed to shine. Her dribbling is second to none, as is her decision-making. In this spring's UWCL final, she was explosive in the counterattack against Barcelona, who had little response to her speed. She deserved a goal from her tight effort after the 50-minute mark for the shift she put in. -- Kathleen McNamee

Country: Italy

Club: Juventus

Age: 31

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: Not ranked

Despite her lengthy injury history, she is still ranked third in all-time appearances for Juventus, her commitment to the club earning her a new contract in May. She was also inducted into Italy's football hall of fame at the end of this season for her pioneering role leading women's football in the country. -- Kathleen McNamee

Country: Germany

Club: Lyon

Age: 27

Position: Midfielder

2021 Rank: Not ranked

Dabritz will play for European champions Lyon next season after moving from Paris Saint-Germain, where she had played since 2019. With PSG this past season she won the Coup de France Feminin and finished runners-up to Lyon for the league title. She scored eight league goals with nine assists, while in the Champions League she bagged a goal and four assists as PSG fell to her new club in the semifinals. With only three international appearances in 2022, Dabritz will hope to impress for Die Nationalelf at the Women's Euros. -- Lindsay du Plessis

Country: England

Club: Chelsea

Age: 28

Position: Defender

2021 Rank: Not ranked

After Magdalena Eriksson suffered an ankle injury in December, Chelsea had to figure out who would help fill the gap vacated by their stalwart Swedish captain. Who was going to lead this dynasty in the interim? Well, it was Bright who stepped forward, guiding Chelsea to an impressive winning streak and a third consecutive Women's Super League (WSL) title. Her presence in defense is intimidating and invaluable, and her experience at one of the game's biggest clubs will serve to settle English nerves as they bid to deliver on lofty expectations this summer. -- Connor O'Halloran

Country: United States

Club: Kansas City Current

Age: 29

Position: Midfielder

2021 Rank: 1

Going from No. 1 in 2021 to No. 37 is a considerable drop, but it can be largely explained by injury. Mewis underwent knee surgery last August, and was meant to miss just six to eight weeks, but the 29-year-old will miss the CONCACAF W Championship while she continues her recovery. She has played just 135 minutes since her operation 10 months ago. Once she returns to fitness, though, her extensive experience -- 92 games in the NWSL and 21 goals -- will go a long way to lifting the Current from their position near the bottom of the table. -- Cristina Alexander

Country: United States

Club: San Diego Wave

Age: 32

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: 38

There's always a lot to say about the USWNT co-captain. Morgan returned to the West Coast to join the newest NWSL franchise, the San Diego Wave, and has been killing it ever since. Scoring 15 goals in 16 games suggests that the 32-year-old is feeling at home with her California crew. She also secured a spot in the national team to pursue yet another World Cup and Olympics bid in the CONCACAF W Championship this summer. -- Cristina Alexander

Country: France

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Age: 27

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: 36

An unpredictable attacker who refuses to be pushed off the ball, "Kady" Diani forms a third of PSG's formidable attack with Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore, the 27-year-old usually found on the right side of the front three. With speed to burn, Diani's agility separates her from others in her position, as she happily weaves around defenders, turning them inside out without relinquishing the ball, or as teammate Sakina Karchaoui says, she is "sturdy." A regular for Corinne Diacre's France, Diani remains one of the more creative outlets in the team, not quite scoring with the same regularity for her national side as her club team, but she is sure to delight at the Euros. -- Sophie Lawson

Country: Canada

Club: Chelsea

Age: 24

Position: Midfielder

2021 Rank: Not ranked

A midfielder with the instincts of an attacker, Fleming's adaptability is just one of the strings on her accomplished bow. With another WSL title and two FA Cups in the locker for the league season, Fleming also demonstrated her importance for Canada at last summer's Tokyo Olympics. The team's perennial No. 17 was on hand to convert penalties in both the semi and final in Japan, her calmness under intense pressure a marker of her game, the studious player a natural leader on the pitch. -- Sophie Lawson

Country: United States

Club: Washington Spirit

Age: 20

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: Not ranked

After one full year as a professional, Rodman has proved to be one of the most exciting young prospects in the game anywhere. Her speed and intensity are immediately obvious, but she's at her best when she isn't predictable and just tries stuff.

As the league leader in assists, she led the Washington Spirit to a championship last fall and was named the NWSL's Rookie of the Year. The Spirit as such locked her in with a four-year contract that made her the NWSL's highest-paid player, and she topped ESPN's ranking of the top U21 prospects in the game. Her famous father, Basketball Hall of Fame Dennis Rodman, still tends to get mentioned alongside her, but these days it's only to point out that Trinity is cutting through the hype and making a name for herself. -- Caitlin Murray

Country: Sweden

Club: Barcelona

Age: 28

Position: Defender

2021 Rank: Not ranked

When Barca signed Rolfo from Wolfsburg, few expected to see her at left-back in a Champions League final. Perhaps it's disingenuous to call her a left-back, given she managed 12 goals and 17 assists across the league and the Champions League, but that is where she appears on the team sheet in Jonatan Giraldez's 4-3-3 formation. It has added another dimension to Barca's game to have the Sweden international surging down the wing, allowing the forward ahead of her to occupy the half space inside and creating all sorts of problems for opponents. She has proved one of the signings of the season. -- Sam Marsden

Country: England

Club: Barcelona

Age: 30

Position: Defender

2021 Rank: 5

This ranking almost seems harsh. There is a reason Barcelona signed Bronze, the 2020 FIFA The Best award winner. Her pedigree is unrivalled in the English game, and her drop in our rankings, from No. 5 to No. 31, can be explained by her lack of football in the first half of last season as she recovered from a fifth career knee operation. Expected back for Euro 2022 and with the Camp Nou awaiting her arrival, she's got every chance of returning to her former glory in 2023. -- Connor O'Halloran

Country: Scotland

Club: Arsenal

Age: 31

Position: Midfielder

2021 Rank: 39

Little's recent loan move from Arsenal to NWSL side OL Reign will reunite her with her former Seattle club, and Reign fans will hope she brings her WSL form with her, having helped push Chelsea to the limit in a title race that went down to the final day. Little, who retired from international football in 2021, was named in the PFA WSL team of the year after her six goals for the Gunners during the league season. No one above her on the scoring charts had a better shot-to-goal conversion rate, as she netted 77% of her attempts. -- Lindsay du Plessis

Country: France

Club: Lyon

Age: 32

Position: Midfielder

2021 Rank: 16

The 2021-22 season will always be remembered for the incredible long-range goal Henry scored in the Champions League final to open the scoring for Lyon against Barcelona. It capped a season in which the 32-year-old got back to her best, despite losing her place in the France squad. She showed she could clearly still deliver despite being written off by the likes of France manager Corinne Diacre. -- Julien Laurens

Country: Canada

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Age: 27

Position: Defender

2021 Rank: Not ranked

Six years with PSG, nine with the powerful Canadian national team -- Lawrence's brilliant career speaks for itself. The full-back is a consistent starter in Paris, where she won the French Cup for the second time in her career. The 27-year-old has also been critical to the capital club's valiant efforts to reel in Lyon in the league, winning the 2020-21 title and securing a runner-up finish this season. -- Cristina Alexander

Country: Australia

Club: Lyon

Age: 22

Position: Defender

2021 Rank: Not ranked

If Sam Kerr is the first name on any Australian team sheet, Carpenter's is second. The 22-year-old has proved to be invaluable and irrepressible, though Lyon and the Matildas will be hoping she isn't irreplaceable after the full-back suffered an ACL injury in the UEFA Women's Champions League final. Carpenter is the perfect archetype of the modern full-back: lightning speed, defensive solidity and an insatiable desire to attack. The two-time Women's Champions League winner will be looking to return to her best for the World Cup on home soil in 2023. -- Marissa Lordanic

Country: Canada

Club: Chelsea

Age: 26

Position: Defender

2021 Rank: 33

An Olympic gold medal winner with country and a UEFA Women's Champions League winner with club, Buchanan's season can only really be summed up as golden. She played every second of Canada's historic gold-medal run at Tokyo 2020, partnering Shelina Zadorsky and Vanessa Gilles in the heart of defense. She was just as crucial for Lyon as the powerhouse club returned to the summit of both French and European football. A good defender can't be understated, especially now when the focus is so often on midfield maestros and goal tallies, and that's exactly what Buchanan is. -- Marissa Lordanic

Country: South Korea

Club: Suwon FC

Age: 31

Position: Midfielder

2021 Rank: 18

The news that Ji was leaving Chelsea to return home was met with disappointment from fans across the Women's Super League. While you might not have wanted to see her dancing through your side's defense, watching Ji was always an absolute pleasure.

A midfield maestro, she was often pulling the strings to make sure the Chelsea machine hummed its perfect rhythm. Overlooked at times for just how good she is, she has given Chelsea eight of her best years. Emma Hayes has even said if it was in her control, she would give her "magician" a statue. She has helped Chelsea to each of their 11 major trophies during the WSL era, and while Erin Cuthbert is seen as a worthy future to their midfield, it's hard to see how they won't miss Ji this coming season. -- Kathleen McNamee

Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 24

Position: Midfielder

2021 Rank: Not ranked

Guijarro is perhaps the most underrated player in Barcelona's side, although recognition for her importance is growing. At the base of the midfield, her first task is to break up play and start attacks, but she has an excellent eye for a pass and is increasingly contributing in the final third. She almost scored the goal of the season in the Champions League final, hitting the bar from the halfway line. -- Sam Marsden

Country: Sweden

Club: Arsenal

Age: 26

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: Not ranked

Arsenal managed to see off several competitors to the signing of Blackstenius in January as they brought her to the WSL on a free transfer from Sweden's BK Hacken. The Swedish striker has since formed a seamless partnership with Vivianne Miedema up front to establish themselves as one of the most ruthless duos in world club football.

She arrived at Arsenal at the turn of the year having finished top scorer in the Swedish top flight with 17 in 21 last term. The Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall was delighted to secure what he labelled a "world-class talent" and it's clear to see why from her exploits for Sweden. She was integral to their silver medals at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, where in Japan she scored two key goals against the USWNT and one against Canada in the final. She has garnered a reputation for being able to break through high-pressing defenses through her own tricky and deft footwork. Fans of Sweden and Arsenal will be hugely thankful she ended up following her football dreams, instead of pursuing a career in handball -- a sport she was equally adept at and played until she was 17 years old. -- Tom Hamilton

Country: United States

Club: Lyon

Age: 28

Position: Midfielder

2021 Rank: 23

With a game as well-rounded as Horan's, it's can sometimes feel insufficient to label her as a mere box-to-box midfielder. She's a ball winner, transition stopper, goal scorer, chance creator and tough tackler all rolled into one. That can sometimes be a blessing and a curse: when her team isn't clicking, she can try to do everything herself, partially because she can do everything herself. But since arriving in France in January, she's often been the glue to keep the midfield intact so Lyon's other star players can go for it. -- Caitlin Murray

Country: Brazil

Club: North Carolina Courage

Age: 30

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: 10

Debinha does it all: scary skills, fancy footwork, dizzying dribbling. The Brazilian forward added another MVP award to her list of achievements, this time in this spring's NWSL Challenge Cup, where she notched a five-match scoring streak along the way to helping the North Carolina Courage to their first title in the competition. There's no rest for the 30-year-old, who has logged a total of 5,226 minutes over the course of an international career that has seen her capped 119 times, sixth most in Brazil's history. -- Cristina Alexander

Country: England

Club: Arsenal

Age: 27

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: Not ranked

Mead has had a turbulent 12 months. She suffered the brutal disappointment of missing out on a spot in Team GB's Olympics team, but channeled that into playing some of her best football to date for Arsenal and England across the 2021-22 campaign. She was bizarrely left off the PFA Player of the Year shortlist despite finishing the season with eight assists -- the joint most in the WSL -- and 14 goals in the league for Arsenal, but she did scoop the club's Player of the Season award (no mean feat when you have Vivianne Miedema for a teammate).

Mead can play in any of the front three positions and is as equally adept from long distance as she is in the six-yard box. Her packed highlight reel includes some stunning free kicks and long-range strikes -- like her thunderbolt against Aston Villa in May -- but keep an eye out for her more nuanced work. She has this ability to pluck out teammates with perfectly weighted, bisecting crosses while she also causes defenses to backpedal with her mazy runs that usually end up with an unstoppable shot to the far post. -- Tom Hamilton

Country: United States

Club: OL Reign

Age: 27

Position: Midfielder

2021 Rank: 15

Lavelle has slipped four spots from last year's list, but she is arguably playing better soccer now. That's because in England's WSL she was often played out of her best, central position. She left Manchester City shortly after last year's list was announced to head stateside for OL Reign, where coach Laura Harvey has been giving her the freedom to find and impact the game.

Lavelle will probably go down in U.S. women's national team history as one of the most creative No. 10s the team has ever had, and her ability to unlock defenses has made her one of the NWSL's top-ranked players in chances created and passing completion in the final third. Perhaps surprisingly, she is among the top NWSL players in ball recoveries and tackles, showing just how complete her game really is on both sides of the ball. -- Caitlin Murray

Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 30

Position: Defender

2021 Rank: Not ranked

Paredes joined Barca's Treble-winning side from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and has looked effortlessly at home from day one. Such a calm presence on the ball, she perfectly complements her partner at the back, the more visually energetic Mapi Leon. Unfortunately, Paredes picked the Champions League final to have a rare off day in what was otherwise an impeccable first season in Catalonia. -- Sam Marsden

Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 27

Position: Defender

2021 Rank: Not ranked

If you allow yourself to blink, Leon will take the ball off you. She is an aggressive defender who plays on the front foot, leaping forward at any chance to intercept passes and pressure attackers. She has been at Barcelona for five years now and has played an important role in three successive league titles while also helping the Blaugrana reach back-to-back Champions League finals. -- Sam Marsden

Country: England

Club: Manchester City

Age: 21

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: Not ranked

Hemp will be one of the stars of the Euros this summer. Ideally suited to playing off the left wing, you can imagine her causing all sorts of difficulty for the opponent's right-back as she weaves her way through the defense. She scooped the PFA Young Player of the Year award in June, making it a record fourth triumph in five years for the Man City star. She chipped in with 21 goals and 10 assists for City this year and made the PFA WSL Team of the Year for the past two seasons.

For a classic Hemp moment, look no further than the goal she scored in the FA Cup final in May. She collected the ball on the left of Chelsea's box, cut inside past her England teammate Millie Bright and then floated a delightful shot over Anne-Katrin Berger's head and into the far post. It was outstanding, and all that at just 21 years old.

"Lauren is a top player, she knows she's taken her game to really high levels," said Man City manager Gareth Taylor in April. "What she brings with the ball is fantastic -- she's got high energy, and we're always looking to help her with decision-making." -- Tom Hamilton

Country: Netherlands

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Age: 29

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: 28

If not for a series of injuries, Martens was on her way to another silverware-laden season. The hamstring issue that set in in March prevented her from being decisive again in the Champions League final. That was about the only competition she did not win this season in what must otherwise be called sporting perfection, lifting trophies in the Primera Division, the Copa de la Reina and the Supercopa Femenina. Crowned best player in the world in 2017 after a fabulous European Championship, Martens is keen on another continental crown this summer at the Euros, not least because a new season and new team await her with a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain completed. -- Sjors Grol

Country: England

Club: Chelsea

Age: 29

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: 12

Kirby is one of the world's most exciting forwards and capped the 2021-22 season by winning the domestic league and cup double with Chelsea, but the year has not been without its challenges. Kirby has been sidelined since February with fatigue, but installing an oxygen tank in her house helped her recovery and she has been named in England's squad for this summer's home Euros and will be one of their key players as they look to secure a home triumph.

She is ruthless up front -- equally adept on the flanks or through the middle, Kirby has formed a brilliant partnership with Sam Kerr at Chelsea and finished the WSL season with the best rate of assists per 90 minutes with 0.63, and third overall for goals and assists per 90 with 1.26. She has overcome an immense amount of adversity in her life, which is to her eternal credit, and that fire helps her continue to push standards on and off the pitch. -- Tom Hamilton

Country: Sweden

Club: Chelsea

Age: 28

Position: Defender

2021 Rank: 34

Maybe it says something that Eriksson spent three months on the sidelines last season with an ankle injury yet still managed to climb 21 places from last year's rank, now the second-highest defender on the list after Lyon's dominating captain Wendie Renard. Both were named in the FIFPro Women's World XI in January and stand as the most feared defenders in women's football. Eriksson's task this summer is to take Sweden, who have won back-to-back Olympic silver medals, all the way to the Euro title. -- Connor O'Halloran

Country: Chile

Club: Lyon

Age: 30

Position: Goalkeeper

2021 Rank: 30

Endler was unparalleled between the posts during the Champions League this season, as her side romped to the title with a 3-1 win over Barcelona in the final. She conceded seven goals in 10 outings in the competition, added to the 10 clean sheets she recorded in 14 fixtures in the French Division 1 Feminine. Lyon won that, too. In 2022 so far, Chile have won three of four matches under Endler's veteran guidance, and will hope to continue that as they contend the Copa America Femenina in July. -- Lindsay du Plessis

Country: France

Club: Lyon

Age: 31

Position: Defender

2021 Rank: 11

Despite an injury at the start of the season, Renard led Lyon to a superb Division 1 Feminine-Champions League double. She was dominant in most of the big games, especially the Champions League semifinal and final against PSG and Barcelona, respectively. At 31, she is not showing any signs of decline, and the charismatic leader and captain now wants a first trophy with Les Bleues at the Euros. -- Julien Laurens

Country: Norway

Club: Lyon

Age: 26

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: Not ranked

When Hegerberg ruptured her ACL in January 2020, no one could have expected that it would be the start of a 21-month absence from the sport for one of the undisputed stars of the game. With her ACL recovery hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the attacker was dealt another blow when she fractured her tibia not long after returning to training.

For any player, even one at their peak, no one knows quite what to expect when they return after such a prolonged absence, but Hegerberg fast fell back into step with Lyon and by November, she was back on the scoresheet. The goals began to flow as she found the rhythms and rekindled the partnerships with her teammates, her goal in the Champions League final a perfect demonstration of her ability in the box.

The time out of the game also gave Hegerberg time to reflect, and after more than four years of declining national team call-ups, she returned to the Norway fold with the assurances that the country's FA was addressing her concerns that women in Norway did not receive the same opportunities as men's players. Just like with Lyon, the driven attacker fast found the back of the net with her national team, scoring a hat trick on her return. -- Sophie Lawson

Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 24

Position: Midfielder

2021 Rank: Not ranked

Bonmati is a typical Barcelona midfielder. What she lacks in size, she makes up for in technique. She can twist her way out of anything and her link-up play with fellow midfielders Putellas and Guijarro is perhaps the best thing about this Barca side when they are on song. The one-touch passing, positioning and movement have bamboozled some of the best teams in the game this season, including Arsenal and Wolfsburg.

If that wasn't enough, Bonmati has matured in the final third as well. Across the Primera Division and the Champions League, she scored 17 goals this season, in addition to providing six assists. -- Sam Marsden

Country: Spain

Club: Pachuca

Age: 32

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: 17

Even in failing to match the goal-scoring feats that propelled Barca to a treble and a first-ever Champions League triumph in 2020-21, Hermoso's numbers in the past 12 months would still be the envy of many players. She netted 16 times as Barca won the league unbeaten and added another five as they reached the Champions League final, losing to Lyon.

However, after scoring 37 times in those two competitions last season, it felt like a step back for Barca's record goal scorer. The Spain striker, who has evolved into more of a No. 10 than a No. 9, faces a new adventure in Mexico. After her contract with Barca expired this month, she signed with Liga MX Femenil outfit Pachuca as a free agent. -- Sam Marsden

Country: France

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Age: 23

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: 19

At the start of February, at the age of 23, Katoto surpassed Marie-Laure Delie to become Paris Saint-Germain's all-time leading goal scorer with 132 goals in 148 matches. That is possibly all anyone needs to know to understand the sheer depth of her ability in front of goal, the rangy striker all but built to score.

With an understanding of when to time her runs, where to make her decisive moves and how best to get the better of her opposition, there is a touch of the ease to all that Katoto does, a natural ability that is at once effective and entertaining. Eyebrows were raised when Corinne Diacre opted to leave the striker (then 20) out of France's squad for their home World Cup; however, Katoto has rarely been absent since, the attacker with 24 goals in 28 caps for Les Bleues. -- Sophie Lawson

Country: United States

Club: Lyon

Age: 22

Position: Midfielder

2021 Rank: Not ranked

After missing out on last year's list entirely, Macario skyrockets to debut at No. 6 following a sensational season for club and country. She has been hailed as the future of the U.S. women's national team, but it looks like the future is here -- at least once Macario recovers from an ACL injury she suffered in early June, which will keep her sidelined for several months.

In her first full season in France's top flight, she was Lyon's top scorer, netting 23 goals in 35 matches across all competitions, including nine goals and two assists in the Champions League. For the U.S. she's also found her breakthrough, leading the generational shift that saw the USWNT win the SheBelieves Cup. USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski (also a voter in our panel) has made it clear the team will be building around Macario's talent, which means she can feature in the midfield or up top and play a key role. -- Caitlin Murray

Country: Denmark

Club: Chelsea

Age: 29

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: 4

A knee injury meant that we perhaps didn't see as much of Harder as we would have liked this season, but she was in excellent form when she was on the pitch, especially toward the end of the campaign when Chelsea needed her most. She has dropped one place since last year, but if anything, her form has improved as she has settled into her role at Chelsea. Her goal against Manchester United in September is one of the best examples of this. She went on a solo run down the wing from the halfway line and chipped the ball perfectly over Mary Earps' head.

Rivals will be worried as the two-time UEFA Women's Player of the Year is still getting better and better. It was disappointing not getting to see more of her in the Champions League -- a competition in which she has flourished -- after Chelsea crashed out in the group stage, and had she had that opportunity, she could have been ranked higher. -- Kathleen McNamee

Country: Norway

Club: Barcelona

Age: 27

Position: Midfielder

2021 Rank: 9

Graham Hansen was bizarrely omitted from all the major individual awards throughout last season, but she climbs to fourth in ESPN's rankings after another superb campaign at Barca. Most of the goals scored by Putellas & Co. would not be possible without the deft work of Graham Hansen on the right.

The Norway winger feints to go inside and before you know it she's gone outside, reached the byline and pulled the ball back for a teammate. She also has goals in her repertoire -- check out the one she scored against Wolfsburg in the Champions League semifinal -- and her decision-making is usually second to none, aided by her fascination with chess. She set up 13 goals in the Primera Division, more than anyone else, and another four in Europe. The fact Barca have won nine of a possible 12 trophies since she joined in 2019 demonstrates Hansen's talents and impact on the club. -- Sam Marsden

Country: Netherlands

Club: Arsenal

Age: 25

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: 3

It is impossible not to include Miedema in a list of the best strikers who ever lived. In June, she became the first player to be involved in 100 goals in the FA Women's Super League. In addition to having a goal-scoring record that almost no one on this earth can come close to, she could also be more selfish, as she averages an assist every two games. Miedema is like a reliable machine that rarely falters.

She remained loyal to Arsenal despite the fact that trophies are growing concentrated at clubs like Barcelona, Lyon and Chelsea, but silverware in north London appears to be worth more to her. She is also increasingly aware of her colossal influence in the world, using her platform to call attention to the importance of mental health. -- Sjors Grol

Country: Australia

Club: Chelsea

Age: 28

Position: Forward

2021 Rank: 2

Just when it feels like there is nothing left to write about Kerr, the Australian striker finds new levels and new ways to astound fans and best defenses. The 2021-22 season was one of great personal success sprinkled with team success. Her Instagram resembled a digital trophy case, with photo after photo of FA Cups, league titles and of player-of-the-season awards.

She became Australia's all-time leading goal scorer in what was an otherwise disappointing Asian Cup for the Matildas while continuing to add to her Golden Boot collection in club land. Kerr built on what was an already impressive first full campaign in Chelsea blue, continuing to find goals, make assists and trouble defenders, but this season, she showed off her taste for flair and drama. -- Marissa Lordanic

Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 28

Position: Midfielder

2021 Rank: 22

Putellas follows up winning the Ballon d'Or and being named The Best FIFA Women's Player by topping ESPN's ranking. She not only leads Barca on the pitch but is also the image of the team off it. It is her face that has replaced Lionel Messi's on advertising boards around the city. It is her name that young girls wore on their shirts at Camp Nou as Barca broke the attendance record in women's football not once, but twice this season. That is a consequence of her hard work.

She has grown with Barcelona throughout the past decade, helping them win another three trophies this season -- the Champions League defeat to Lyon will fuel her to go one better again next season -- and appearing in all the big moments. She scored in both of the Camp Nou sellouts -- against Real Madrid and Wolfsburg -- and grabbed the goal that almost kick-started a comeback against Lyon. She scored a competition-high 11 Champions League goals and another 18 in the league, all from midfield. -- Sam Marsden