If Man City's global conglomerate, City Football Group, is the future of soccer, can anyone else compete?

Lommel is a small city in northeast Belgium, known for sand mining to the extent that it is known at all. The football team there, Lommel S.K., was formed in 2003. Previous incarnations date to 1927. In all that time, it has never played in Belgium's first tier.

Until 2020, when the club was acquired by the Manchester-based City Football Group, there was no reason for anyone outside Belgium to be aware of Lommel S.K.'s existence. Even today, as part of the most valuable conglomeration of football assets in the world, only one of its players is estimated to be worth more than $500,000. But Lommel's advantages over its competitors are more subtle than the size of its transfer budget.

One June morning, Lommel's performance director, James McCarron, joins a videoconference call to discuss summer recruitment. Brian Marwood, the group's managing director of global football, leads it from a conference room in the City Football Academy on the Etihad campus. On the call are Gavin Fleig, City Football Group's director of talent management; Gary Worthington, who has worked for Manchester City's player recruitment team for more than a decade; and Joshua Leunissen, a Netherlands-based scout. All three might have contributed to a similar call with Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City's sporting director. Or with David Lee of NYCFC. Or executives from any of the other eight clubs in which the City group has an ownership stake.

The first piece of business is a reserve goalkeeper. Worthington has just returned from Dublin, where he watched a talented Montenegrin play for his country's Under-21s. The player already has been vetted by the group's analytics team, which confirms that he is comfortable with the ball at his feet, a necessary skill at a CFG club. After hearing Worthington's positive assessment, Marwood asks McCarron to "finish the transaction."

Next they discuss a Congolese-born Belgian wing-back playing in Italy's Serie B. Signing him would give Lommel a home-grown player toward the league's quota. It also would provide competition for Caio Roque, Lommel's starting left-back. If Roque is shifted to a more competitive situation in January, his replacement will already be at the club. But before making a move, Marwood wants McCarron to ask Lommel's coaches whether the presence of a competing wing-back will motivate Roque or destabilize him. "We like Roque a lot," Marwood stresses.

At dinner in Manchester the previous night, NYCFC's Lee had told Marwood that an Ecuadorian defender, who has an inexpensive release clause at a club in his home country, might have the ability to play in MLS. His name comes up on the call. Marwood tells the group that Lommel "could be a good landing spot for him, in terms of development," but there's a complication. The group's South American scouts, who are headquartered at CFG's Montevideo City club, report that the defender has been living at an academy in Guayaquil in his early teens. Relocating to Lommel would be a jarring cultural shift. Before they make a move, Fleig suggests, a scout should assess his readiness to be on his own.

Etihad Stadium and Man City are the jewel of the CFG portfolio given their world-class players and long list of trophies won. But they are an outlier. Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

A recruitment meeting on the scale of this one would be unlikely to happen inside even Belgium's biggest clubs, Anderlecht, Standard Liege or Club Brugge. But like all of City Football Group's holdings, Lommel is run less like a football club than a branch office of a major corporation.

"There is no way that a team like Lommel would have a fraction of the access that it has right now to a global network of data, from Melbourne to Montevideo to Italy," says Khaldoon Al Mubarak. The chief executive of one of the world's largest investment companies, Al Mubarak has served as chairman of Manchester City's board of directors since 2008. "The value is in the data," he says. "The value is in the system that puts it all together and makes it useful to everybody."

The meeting ends. Marwood looks at his phone. He's due shortly in a conference room downstairs, where he'll meet the new director of Mumbai City, CFG's team in India. Later, he'll huddle with Begiristain and Pep Guardiola to discuss summer transfer targets for Manchester City. "Building clubs, developing broken or undernourished clubs, players, coaches, sporting directors, it all gives me a buzz," he says. "It doesn't matter if it's Manchester City or Mumbai. The budgets are different, but the principles are the same."

That philosophy has led to unparalleled success. So far, CFG remains an outlier. But it's hard not to wonder what will happen if that success becomes a blueprint for similar groups. Is football ready for a business model in which players are deployed like middle managers across a vast conglomerate?

And if that does becomes the industry standard, will anyone else be able to compete?

City Football Group owns all or part of 11 clubs worldwide. It controls the contracts of more football players than any other entity. Other investors and investment groups have multiple clubs, but none operates at a similar scale and none has accomplished nearly as much.

Since 2013, when CFG was formed, its teams have won leagues in six countries. In 2022 alone, those included the Premier League, MLS, Australia's A-League, and India's Super League. Manchester City, the flagship, still doesn't own a Champions League title. But it has everything else, including a domestic treble in 2019.

Unlike Red Bull, which has put versions of its energy drink logo on football clubs in Leipzig, Salzburg, New York and beyond, CFG is a holding company, not a consumer brand. "It does not exist from a consumer perspective," says Ferran Soriano, its chief executive.

Instead, the link between its clubs is subtle. It includes a light-blue color scheme and similar crests, but only at clubs that had little or no history when they were acquired, such as New York, Melbourne and Mumbai. When City adds a team that has a strong identity, its branding is retained. "What we hope is that the fans understand that it will have City inside," he says, "the way you have Intel inside your computer."

Most intriguingly, CFG's teams have a consistent way of playing, one that has come to be associated with Guardiola's Manchester City: constant pressure on the ball, short passes, building from the back.

"Style of football, that's non-negotiable," Marwood says. "Now granted, to deliver that in Manchester because you've got Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva is something different than a player from India who may be rough around the edges, or a kid coming out of college in the U.S., but the style is our identity."

When he visits one of the group's properties, Marwood watches not only the first team, but the youth academy teams and the women's team. "The one thing I will always jump on is the wrong style of football," he says.

Brian Marwood, left, and CFG chairman Kaldoon Al Mubarak, middle, had a vision for the organization's soccer academy, which would be known as Etihad Campus. It began building in 2012 and accepted students the following year, adding offices, public transit stops and more pitches in the decade since. Sharon Latham/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Criticism of City Football Group naturally concerns the enormous sums of money the company has spent. The purchase of Manchester City cost about $250 million, including existing debt, but the total investment exceeds $2 billion. Javier Tebas, the chief executive of La Liga, criticized CFG as "money destroyers" who send player salaries and transfer fees spiraling upward. He referred to Manchester City's ability to get inflated sponsorship sums from Emirati companies, which was at the heart of the Financial Fair Play complaint, as financial doping.

UEFA felt the same. Its sanctions against Manchester City, including a two-year Champions League ban, were overturned in 2020 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport because the five-year statute of limitations had expired. (The club was still forced to pay a €10m fine for failing to cooperate with the investigation.)

Much less is said about CFG's ongoing corporatization of world football, though the number of stand-alone clubs is dwindling by the month. As of 2017, 26 top-flight European clubs were owned by entities that also had investments in other clubs. By 2020, even with the pandemic raging, that number had more than doubled. In Belgium alone, one of the top per capita talent-producers in Europe, at least a dozen clubs have ties to others in Europe or the United States. Today, more than 100 clubs worldwide are part of some sort of group or partnership. (Todd Boehly, Chelsea's new CEO, even mentioned a multi-club vision as something he is considering.)

"It is ripping the soul out of what we're all about a little bit," says Peter Moore, the former Liverpool CEO. Yet for all that, what City and the others are doing is not new. The template has been there for decades, hidden in plain sight.

"We have not invented this," says Soriano. "This is how many industries work. The magic is to do it in an industry that has never done it before."